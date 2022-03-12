Ukraine's Zelenskyy Says 1300 Forces Killed Since Russia's War; Civilian Casualties At 579

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday for the first time announced casualties in the Ukrainian armed forces amid the invasion by Russia. He said that about 1,300 troops have been killed fighting Russian soldiers since the start of the Russian invasion on February 24.

Speaking at a news conference, he said that it would take Russia to carpet-bomb the capital Kyiv and kill its citizens to take the city. "If that is their goal, let them come,"

Zelenskyy said adding “if they carry out carpet bombings and wipe off the historic memory of the entire region, the history of Kyivan Rus, the history of Europe, they could enter Kyiv.” In a data sheet shared by Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs earlier in the day, Ukraine has killed more than 12,000 Russian troops and destroyed 1,205 armoured vehicles, 58 aircraft, 83 helicopters, 362 tanks, 585 vehicles and 135 artillery pieces.

UN says 579 civilians killed since the war began

According to the UN Human Rights office, at least 579 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since the war began on February 24 and has injured more than 1,000.

The Geneva-based officer said that most of the civilian casualties were caused due to the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area" like shelling from heavy artillery and missile strikes. UN officials, however, warned that the actual number could be considerably higher.

Ukraine Zelenskyy proposes meet with Putin in Jerusalem

President Zelenskyy on Saturday proposed to meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Jerusalem for peace talks. Ukrainian President said that he has asked Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to act as an intermediary, Russian state-owned media RT reported.

“We spoke with [Israeli Prime Minister Naftali] Bennett, and I said that today it is not right [to hold] meetings in Russia, in Belarus. I’m not talking about technical meetings – I’m talking about leaders’ meetings. Do I think that Israel can be such a land, and Jerusalem? Yes, I think so. And I told him that."

Earlier in the day, Zelenskyy accused Russian forces of abducting the Mayor of Melitopol. After speaking to leaders of Germany and France, he said that the detention of Mayor Ivan Fedorov was an attempt "to bring the city to its knees.”