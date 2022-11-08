Ukraine's Zelenskyy Says He Is Open To 'genuine' Talks With Russia, But On One Condition

Clarifying Ukraine’s stance on returning to the negotiation table, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the president of the war-hit country said that he is open to “genuine” talks with Russia, The Independent reported. While Zelenskyy has greenlit peace talks, he has also asserted that the offer stands only for negotiations relating to the restoration of Ukrainian territories.

In a video address, the leader also demanded that Kyiv must be compensated for the brutal attacks by Russian forces and Moscow must punish those who have committed war crimes during the invasion. Mykhailo Podolyak, who is a senior adviser to Zelenskyy, also backed the president’s statement and said that Ukraine has never denied having negotiation talks with Russia and is more than ready to do so, although not with Putin, but with his successor.

The remarks come just days after The Washington Post reported that the United States was privately persuading Ukraine to express openness to negotiations with Russia. As per the report, sources “familiar with the discussions” said that the Biden administration is urging Ukraine to do so not because it wants to force the country, but as an attempt to create harmony amid the threat of a nuclear attack, and countries experiencing dwindling economy due to the war. “Ukraine fatigue is a real thing for some of our partners,” an unnamed US official told the outlet.

Is Russia delaying peace talks and escalating the war?

Meanwhile, the US has accused Russia of postponing the peace talks amid an escalation in the war, despite corpses of Russian fighters “pilling up” on the battlefield. “If Russia is ready for that negotiation, it should stop its bombs. It should stop its missiles. It should stop attacking and killing Ukrainian civilians – pursuing infrastructure, including civilian infrastructure,” said US state department spokesperson Ned Price.

"But of course, the Kremlin is doing the opposite. It is continuing to escalate this war rather than to offer any sort of real signal that it is ready for or open to negotiations,” he added.

The talks on negotiations between Ukraine and Russia arise as the latter takes the war even further up a notch, this time, by constructing anti-tank structures called ‘dragon’s teeth’, the UK's defence ministry said on Tuesday. As per the latest intelligence update by the MoD, Russia has begun making the structures around the Ukrainian city of Mariupol.