Ukraine's Zelenskyy Says 'West Fearing Russia's Nuclear Arsenal Could Lead To World War 3'

As Ukraine continues its counter-offensive operation amid Russian invasion, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asserted that the West should not to be afraid of Russia’s nuclear blackmail. During his address to the media, as per Kyiv Independent, Zelenskyy said that any talks with Russia due to the fear of its nuclear arsenal “would be the worst result, which would embolden Russia and could lead to World War III.”

Adding on to his statement on the question of Russia’s probability to use its nuclear arsenal, the Ukraine President stated, “I can’t even understand how the world’s security and intelligence agencies and powerful minds can let Russia even think about it.”

Threat of a nuclear fallout

Previously, Moscow had raised brows globally when during an interview with CNN, the Press Secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov had refused to deny Russia’s willingness to use nuclear weapons against what Moscow saw as an “existential threat.” Upon being asked about the conditions under which Putin would use Russia’s nuclear arsenal, Peskov replied, “if it is an existential threat for our country, then it can be.

Following the interview, the United States had condemned Peskov’s comments calling them “dangerous”. While addressing the media, Pentagon’s Press Secretary John Kirby had said, “It’s not the way a responsible nuclear power should act.”

To fuel the fear further, the Russian President in a televised statement back in February had said, “No matter who tries to stand in our way or all the more to create threats for our country and our people, they must know that Russia will respond immediately, and the consequences will be such as you have never seen in your entire history.”

Contrary to his recent statement regarding Russia's nuclear blackmail and the possibility of Putin using the nation's nuclear arsenal, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had told CNN in April that “all of the countries of the world” should be prepared for the eventuality that Russian President Vladimir Putin could deploy tactical nuclear weapons in his war on Ukraine.

To make things worse, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, which is Europe’s largest nuclear power plant has been under Russian crosshairs as the offensive advances. Both Russia and Ukraine had traded claims of artillery strikes at the plant back in August, intensifying fears that the war could cause a massive radiation leak.

Image: AP