Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is hoping to seek a positive decision in the country’s NATO bid at July Summit which will take place in Lithuania, this year. During his address at the Copenhagen summit, the Ukrainian President reiterated the country’s intention to join the Western alliance. The Ukrainian President’s urgency to join the alliance increases as the Russia-Ukraine war rages on. However, it will be hard for Ukraine to join the alliance because of the ongoing war. If the country formally assumes membership, it will trigger Article 5 of the NATO rulebook, which might eventually lead to further escalation of the war.

“Uncertainty is the main source for destabilization. When uncertainties exist, the enemies of democracy think that it can be used to seize something for themselves,” the Ukrainian president stated in his address on Monday, The Sun reported. “It is time to remove the biggest security uncertainty in Europe, i.e. to approve a positive political decision on our NATO membership. This is worth doing at the Alliance’s July summit,” he added. The Ukrainian President asserted that Ukraine joining NATO will be a “timely signal” that there is not even the slightest possibility that any democracy will “lose or surrender”. He called the move a “reliable stabiliser” of the situation in the continent.

Zelenskyy’s Euro-tour for more Support

The Ukrainian President toured across the continent to garner more support from the allied nation in the Russia-Ukraine war. After arriving in France, the Ukrainian President asserted that he is visiting his ally nations to increase the military capabilities of the conflict-ridden country. “With each visit, the defensive and offensive capabilities of Ukraine increase.” Zelenskyy asserted. “The connection with Europe is getting stronger, and the pressure on Russia is increasing. I will meet my friend Emmanuel. Let’s discuss the most important points of bilateral relations,” he added. During his visit to Belin where the Ukrainian President met, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the two leaders announced that Germany would send a €2.7 billion package of military aid to support Ukraine. When the Ukrainian President was in Rome, Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni also supported Zelenskyy’s call for Ukraine’s accession into the alliance. Meanwhile, with the addition of Finland to the Western body, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna stated that the Baltic Lake is now becoming the “NATO lake”. "This is tremendously important that the Baltic Sea is now a 'NATO lake,'" he said. "Everybody who understands anything about defence understands that this is changing a lot in strategic ways,” he asserted. The Estonian diplomat also advocated for Ukraine's inclusion in NATO, Newsweek reported.