Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused the German government of putting its economy first before the country's security in the run-up to Russia's aggressive military offensive in Ukraine. During his address to the German Parliament on Thursday, March 18, Zelenskyy made his fierce remarks and also alleged that Germany is partly to be blamed for encouraging the attack against Ukraine.

Further referring to Germany buying oil from Russia, the Ukrainian President went on to criticise the German government for extending its support to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project which aims to transport natural gas from Russia. Zelenskyy who was speaking via video link from Kyiv stated that Nord Stream 2 is a 'weapon' and also a preparation for a bigger war. It is pertinent to mention here that Ukraine and others had spoken out against the pipeline initiative, claiming that it put Kyiv and European security at risk.

He also noted Germany's hesitancy in terms of imposing some of the toughest sanctions against Russia fearing that it would affect Germany's economy. Adding to that some steps were taken too late, he said that the imposed sanctions are not enough to stop the war as Russia continues to escalate its lethal activities in Ukraine killing thousands.

Zelenskyy accuses Germany of contributing to the construction of a 'new wall' in Europe

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy further went on to accuse Germany of contributing to the construction of a new wall in Europe which is dividing the country from others. Stating that the wall represents Germany's failure to stand by Ukraine, he added that the wall is getting taller with every explosion in Ukraine.

He also called upon Germany to not let the wall divide Europe and urged support for his country's membership of NATO and the European Union.

Zelenskyy claimed, "When we asked you - what should Ukraine do to become a member of NATO, we heard in response - such a decision is not on the table and will not be. And you are delaying the issue of Ukraine's accession to the European Union. For you it is politics, stones for a new wall (dividing Europe)."

(Image: AP)