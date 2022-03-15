Amid the raging war between Russia and Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the Canadian Parliament on Tuesday, March 15. During his address, Zelenskyy said that it's been 20 days of full-scale aggression in Ukraine by Russians after 8 years of fighting in the Donetsk region and have sieged bases in many towns and cities. He further criticized NATO for not imposing a no-fly zone in Ukraine, saying the collective defence of the bloc has never been so weak.

"People are left almost without food and water. 97 children have died since the beginning of the war. Everyday casualties, numerous women and children are suffering. We want to live and be victorious," said Ukraine's President.

Speaking about NATO's refusal on imposing a no-fly zone over Ukraine, Zelensky said, "When we talk to our partners, they say hold on a little longer. We aspired to become a member of NATO, we did not hear a clear answer on the request for imposing a no-fly zone over Ukraine. Sometimes we don't see obvious things but during times like these, we realise who our real friends are."

"Canada has always stood first in their support. You have offered your help and system at the earliest. You've supplied military equipment, given humanitarian aid to us, imposed various sanctions on Russia, but unfortunately, these steps did not bring an end to the war. Canada needs to do more to stop Russia from invading Ukraine. We are not asking for much, just real support to save lives. We are asking more of your leadership, we need more practical support," he added.

Zelenskyy Says NATO Is 'hypnotised By Russian Aggression'

While speaking to European leaders in London via video link, Zelenskyy expressed his frustration with North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) over the alliance's refusal to impose a new-fly zone. He said that NATO is the strongest alliance in the world but some members of the intergovernmental alliance are "hypnotised by Russian aggression." He added that we hear a lot of conversations that if NATO imposes a no-fly zone over Ukraine then it could trigger World War III.

However, he said that this is allowing Russian troops to bombard peaceful cities and blow up housing blocks, hospitals and schools. He informed that four buildings in the capital city Kyiv were bombarded this morning, which killed dozens of people.