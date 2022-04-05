As the world awaits Volodymyr Zelenskyy's UNSC address, Republic on Tuesday learnt that the Ukrainian President would be demanding tougher sanctions against Russia amid invasion. Zelenskyy is to cite the genocide in Ukraine's Bucha, allegedly at the hands of Russian troops. Horrific images of corpses lying in the streets, some with their hands bound behind them, have drawn international condemnation of Russia and support for Ukraine. UNHRC chief Martin Griffith has also spoken to the Ukrainian President.

The address, the Ukrainian President's first to the body since Russia's invasion, comes after he made a trip to Bucha, where dozens of bodies were discovered after the withdrawal of Russian troops. Speaking to the media from Bucha, Zelenskyy said that it was 'very difficult' to continue talks with Russia, with reports of civilian brutalities being reported daily. He further vowed that his country would not rest until it has identified those responsible for the atrocities.

'Ukraine won't rest until it finds those behind atrocities'

"The longer the Russian Federation delays the meeting, the worse it is for them, and in principle for this war. Because every day when our troops come in and reoccupy certain territories, you see what is happening. It is very difficult to talk when you see what they have done here," Zelenskyy was quoted as saying by Ukrainian Pravda.

"Every day people are found there in barrels, in cellars, strangled and simply tortured. Therefore, I believe that if they (Russians) need to think something, then think faster," he added, affirming that Ukraine won't rest until it has identified those behind the atrocities.

World at the edge after the Bucha genocide, Russian diplomats expelled

As part of a joint European action after the genocide in Ukraine's Bucha, Italy on Tuesday expelled 30 Russian diplomats. Speaking to a local media house, Italy's Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio confirmed the expulsion of the diplomats and said that decision was taken keeping in view the national security concerns. Earlier in the day, Sweden, Germany, France, Latvia, and Lithuania among others, had announced the expulsion of dozens of Russian diplomats.

Responding to the expulsion of diplomats, Russian ex-president and deputy head of the security council Dmitry Medvedev said that it will respond 'proportionately' to the European countries. "Everyone knows the answer: it will be symmetrical and destructive for bilateral relations," Medvedev said in a posting on his Telegram channel. "Who have they punished? First of all, themselves," the head of the Russian security council added.

Image: AP