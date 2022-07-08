Ukraine's Zelenskyy Thanks Boris Johnson For Support In 'hardest Times'; Latter Responds

As the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson turned in his resignation as the head of the state over scandals-marred reputation and misconduct, his steadfast ally Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the premier for his support during the what he labelled as the "hardest times" for his country.

'Ukrainians are grateful to you..'

Issuing a statement on ouster of Johnson, Zelesnkyy said that his entire country, as well as he, has reacted with "sadness" upon learning the news of Johnson's resignation. Ukraine's leader stressed that the "entire Ukrainian society" was sympathetic to UK Prime MInister who realized "the threat of the Russian monster.”

"We all heard this news with sadness," Zelenskyy said, referring to Johnson stepping down according to his statement published by Ukrainian government website. "Not only me, but also the entire Ukrainian society, which is very sympathetic to you."

It is to be noted that the two counterparts, in recent months, had strengthened their bilateral ties since Russia's invasion of Kyiv. British Prime Minister became the world's first politician to make a trip to Kyiv to take stock of the war atrocities committed by invading Russian troops in towns of Bucha, Irpin and other regions. British leader had also made wide-ranging claims that he would “step down” from his premiership should the cabinet decide to “abandon” the Ukrainian cause because it was “simply getting too difficult."

Hailing UK PM's support, Zelenskyy on Thursday stressed, "My entire office and all Ukrainians are grateful to you for your help. We have no doubt that Great Britain's support will be preserved, but your personal leadership and charisma made it special."

UM PM used war in Ukraine 'to distract the public': Ex-chief UK adviser, Kremlin

Johnson's ex-chief adviser Dominic Cummings however believes that the UK prime minister was "using the war in Ukraine to distract the public" from the issues pertaining to his own governance in Britain. Russia, on the other hand, made similar allegations against Johnson, stating that the British head of the state was attempting to distract the public with the 'Moscow, Kremlin, Putin' mantra.

Russia's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Maria Zakharova said that UK Prime Minister's ruling party was "unable to distract the public." "People know who brought the situation in Britain that pushed them to the brink of economic collapse," Zakharova said. UK government was trying to deviate the public's attention by engaging in "anti-Russian activities, provocations in Ukraine, global economic destabilisation, and financial piracy," she asserted.

Ukraine's Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the Office of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, acknowledged their foreign policy of Johnson that centred around Ukraine, saying that he was the "first leader to visit Kyiv during the ongoing conflict despite missile attacks”.

To be a leader – to call 🇷🇺 evil a evil and to take responsibility in the hardest times. To be a leader – to be the first to arrive in Kyiv, despite missile attacks. Thanks @BorisJohnson for realizing the threat of RF monster and always being at the forefront of supporting 🇺🇦. pic.twitter.com/vIuXVjUbzG — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) July 7, 2022

“Thanks Boris Johnson for realising the threat of Russian monster and always being at the forefront of supporting Ukraine," he tweeted. In a recorded statement later, Podolyak continued that Johnson "is a leader who began to call a spade a spade from the beginning, who immediately suggested global politics to change its principle and become more responsible and not to pretend that this is a small conflict situation."

In a response to his Ukrainian counterpart, ousted UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: 'You're a hero.' Johnson also thanked Zelenskyy for his "friendship" and reiterated UK's "unwavering support for Ukraine." "We will supply vital defensive aid for as long as it's needed," Johnson committed.