Hundreds of activists have taken control of a cathedral church in the Ukrainian city of Khmelnytskyi after a Ukrainian serviceman of the 19th Separate Rifle Battalion was allegedly assaulted in its vicinity. The church is one of the several others owned by the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP), which said "radicals" had stormed the cathedral and had chanted "To hell with the Moscow pope!" as the clergy "restrained the raiders," Ukrainska Pravda reported.

The Russian-linked church further described the assaulted soldier as a "man dressed in military uniform" who "attacked a priest of the Sviato-Pokrovskyi (Holy Protection) Cathedral in Khmelnytskyi, disrupted the service, and poured water on the holy Gospel book and damaged it in the presence of more than a hundred parishioners".

Unrest brews at Ukraine's holy site

On Sunday, supporters of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU) seized the church after a commission voted for the transfer of the property's jurisdiction. The body is now taking an inventory of the church. The church has been under heavy surveillance, with dozens of police officers and 20 soldiers from the 19th Separate Rifle Battalion guarding it.

Clips surfacing on social media display people holding banners and flags that read: "The Moscow Patriarchate is a curse for Ukraine." Dmytro Hutsaliuk, an activist at the scene, said that a vote on whether the church will be joining the OCU was conducted on Sunday. Meanwhile, Serhii Tiurin, Fthe first deputy head of the Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration, exhorted people to "lower the tension and give the relevant services a chance to handle the conflict by legal means". "I would like to remind everyone that we live in a civilised European country where the rule of law prevails. We are not Muscovites and we will not resolve conflicts the way that they normally do. We will resolve all conflicts in a legal and legitimate manner, as befits civilised people," he said.