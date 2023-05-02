Ukrainian Air Force Destroys Three Russian Missile Systems, Says UA General Staff

Ukrainian Air Force on Monday claimed that its forces destroyed three Russian anti-aircraft missile systems and bombarded nearly seven clusters of enemy personnel in 24 hours. General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in its war update that its soldiers intercepted up to 19 missile strikes targeted at the civilian infrastructure. This came as the Kremlin-backed shadowy mercenaries group Wagner launched a barrage of artillery and mortar shelling in the town of Paraskovievka.

Russian Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu, in a press briefing, informed that the Russian fighters have been bolstering efforts to take control of the city of Artyomovsk, or Bakhmut, 75% of which is now controlled by Wagner. “Taking [Artyomovsk or Bakhmut] under control will allow further offensive actions deep into the defence of the armed forces of Ukraine,” he said. PMC Wagner has been launching assaults on the besieged town located approximately 10km (four miles) to the south since September 2022.

In its Monday update, Ukraine's General Staff warned that the threat of the targeting of civilian buildings by Russian missiles and of airstrikes "remains very high". Russian forces have been strengthening the offensive around the regions of Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Maryinka. Ukraine's military said that it deterred nearly 41 missile attacks. Bakhmut and Maryinka have turned into the epicentre of hostilities but the Ukrainian soldiers are continuing to hold the defensive positions.

PMC Wagner fighter in ruined city of Bakhmut. Credit: Wagner/Telegram

"The Russian Federation continues to use terror tactics," General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted.

UA forces repulse 15 Kh-101 and Kh-555 cruise missiles

In the last 24 hours, Russia's fighters have launched 19 missile strikes, and Ukraine successfully repulsed 15 Kh-101 and Kh-555 cruise missiles, and at least 17 airstrikes. At most, 25 attacks were launched by the Ukrainian military on Russian positions using multiple launch rocket systems. "Unfortunately, there were killed and injured civilians, including children," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said. "Multi-story residential buildings, private residential buildings, schools, hospitals, kindergartens, and other civil infrastructure were destroyed and damaged," it added.

"Over the past day, aircraft of the Defense Forces destroyed 3 Russian anti-aircraft missile systems and launched seven strikes targeting enemy personnel clusters. An enemy Orlan-10 reconnaissance UAV was also shot down. Throughout the day, units of the missile troops and artillery hit a command post, 6 clusters of weapons and military equipment, 2 ammunition depots, as well as a fuel warehouse of the enemy," Ukraine's General Staff said.

German 155-mm / 52 self-propelled guns PzH 2000 of the Ukrainian 43rd artillery brigade in the Zaporizhzhia direction. Credit: Telegram

Last week, Ukraine's Air Force repelled nearly 30 missile attacks launched by the Russian forces, and in retaliation, the Ukrainian military launched six strikes on the areas of concentration of Russian personnel and military equipment. They also conducted assault operations on the towns of Kupiansk and Lyman, located in the vicinity of Novoselivske, Kreminna, and Bilohorivka. Invading Russian forces also heavily shelled the ravaged towns of Vesele, Kupiansk, Krokhmalne Pishchane and Berestove [Kharkiv Oblast] and Novoselivske, Nevske, Bilohorivka, Siversk and Spirne in Luhansk.

Battle of Bakhmut. Credit: Wagner/Telegram

The settlements of Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Bohdanivka, and Hryhorivka have come under heavy Russian artillery fire, but they remained unsuccessful in offensive operations in the area of Predtechyne. In January, Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin announced that his forces completely captured the salt mine city of Soledar. "A cauldron has been formed in the centre of the city, in which urban battles are being fought,” Wagner chief said referring to the Russian military term for the enclave of the fighters.