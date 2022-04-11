Ukrainian Army Bombards Russian Troops With Artillery Attack In Chernihiv; Watch

As Ukraine enters the sixth week of relentless battle to preserve its sovereignty, the ex-Soviet state has bolstered its attack on the invading Russian troops. Embolstered by their success in keeping Russian infantry out of Kyiv, the Ukrainian army is now aiming and destroying Russian regiments one after the other.

Retaliating to Russia’s ruthless aggression in the East, the Ukrainian troops butchered Moscow’s soldiers by firing at them. In the latest video accessed by Republic TV from Chernihiv, allegedly, a group of Russian soldiers could be seen being fired at with a projectile missile shot by a type of artillery tank or weapon of the Ukrainian army. The video ends with the deafening sound of the blast as a huge fire engulfs the Russian troops. Notably, this is the first video of its kind where the Ukrainian army can be seen taking on the Russian forces from a point-blank distance. The video speaks volumes about Ukraine's growing confidence in taking on Putin's forces.

'Russia is pinning the blame on us': Ukrainian President Zelenskyy

The development comes at a time when Ukrainian President Zelenskyy accused Russia of playing a blame game over the all-out war waged in the ex-Soviet nation. Addressing the nation in a late-night video address, Zelenskyy on Sunday stated that the country is doing all it can to win the war. He further added that Russian leaders have 'lost touch with reality' by acting as aggressors, but they have continued to pin the blame on Ukraine.

"They have destroyed millions of lives," the President of embattled Ukraine, Zelenskyy, said in his address, noting the aftermath of the Russian withdrawal from Bucha town on the outskirts of Kyiv. "They started a full-scale war and acted as if we were to blame for this," he added.

Russia smashes over 86 Ukrainian Military facilities

Meanwhile, the Russian Federation previously disclosed that it had annihilated over 2,037 tanks, 127 aircraft, 229 rocket launchers, and other defence equipment in Ukraine. Till Sunday, the Russian Armed Forces were successful in demolishing 86 military facilities of the Ukrainian Army. Among the 86 centres, four command posts and communication centres; three logistical warehouses, and 41 strong points and areas of concentration of Ukrainian military equipment were targeted, as per the Russian Defence Ministry.

Further bolstering their attack on the battling Ukrainian army, the Russian air defence systems shot down three Ukrainian UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles). "Russian air defence systems shot down three Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in the air: two in the areas of the settlements of Mariupol and Kalininskoe, and another one, ‘Bayraktar TB-2"—in the area of ​​​​the settlement of Sakhnovshchina, Kharkiv region," Kremlin's statement read.

Despite pulling out its forces from Kyiv and Ukraine’s northern cities, the Russian armed forces continue to pound the war-torn nation’s eastern and southern cities.

Image: AP