As the Russian offensive continues in Ukraine, the Ukrainian Army has claimed that they have received information that 30 people with arms disguised as Ukrainian troops moving around the city. In the exclusive visuals shot by Republic Media Network, the Ukrainian troops are now questioning the occupants of buildings to identify the individuals.

The Ukrainian Army is now going from one building to another for questioning the people in the residential areas. In the exclusive footage aired by Republic Media Network, the Ukrainian troops are seen questioning the civilians to identify more than two dozen people dressed as the Ukrainian Army. The Ukrainian Army suspects that Russian soldiers dressed in Ukrainian army uniforms are moving around the city. The tensions between Ukraine and Russia escalated after the Russian President on Thursday, 24 February launched a special military operation in Eastern Ukraine's Donbass region.

Troops clash in street fighting in Kharkiv

In the latest development, Russian & Ukrainian troops engaged in street fighting in Kharkiv and a Russian military convoy was attacked in Kharkiv. Ukraine has refused to surrender and continues to hold up resistance against Russia. The Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov on 26 February said that more than 3000 Russian soldiers had been killed in the offensive and over 200 soldiers have been captured. Furthermore, the Defence Minister claimed that hundreds of armoured vehicles have been destroyed, including more than a hundred Russian tanks.

Ukraine moves ICJ against Russia

Ukraine Health Minister Viktor Lyashko on Saturday, 26 February, said that at least 198 people have been killed, which includes three children, according to AP. Furthermore, Viktor Lyashko said that 1,115 people, including 33 children have been injured in the military offensive. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday, 27 February, informed that they have submitted an application against Russia to the International Court of Justice (ICJ). He requested an urgent decision ordering Russia to cease military activity and expects trials to begin next week. He called on the International Court of Justice to hold "Russia accountable for manipulating the notion of genocide to justify aggression."

Ukraine has submitted its application against Russia to the ICJ. Russia must be held accountable for manipulating the notion of genocide to justify aggression. We request an urgent decision ordering Russia to cease military activity now and expect trials to start next week. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 27, 2022

Image: AP/Representative