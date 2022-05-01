Ukrainian Army Claims A Russian Rocket Has Completely Destroyed Odesa Airport Runway

As the Russia-Ukraine war has entered its 67th day, the Ukrainian army claimed on Saturday that a Russian rocket attack has completely destroyed an airport runway in Odesa, Ukraine's third-largest city and a crucial Black Seaport. The Operational Command South of Ukraine stated in a Telegram post that the Odesa runway cannot be used due to the rocket strike, the Associated post reported. Further, local officials have warned inhabitants in the vicinity to seek cover after 'multiple' explosions were reported in Odesa, according to Ukrainian news agency UNIAN, quoting army sources.

This incident has also been confirmed by the regional governor Maxim Marchenko, who said in a Telegram post that a Russian missile wrecked the runway at Odesa airport in southern Ukraine, however, no one was killed. In a video message, the governor said, "Today, the enemy struck with a Bastion coastal defence missile launched from Crimea. Odessa airport runway has been destroyed. Thank God there were no victims," TRT World reported.

It is pertinent to mention that Russian forces have launched a massive military operation in Ukraine's southern and eastern regions, the war-torn nation's industrial heartland, as well as the Black Sea and Sea of Azov coastlines.

Furthermore, earlier in the month, the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had accused Russian forces of initiating an onslaught in the southern port city of Odesa during his national speech. As per media reports, five individuals had lost their lives in a series of strikes on the eve of Easter, including a three-month-old baby. The strikes also injured eighteen other people.

According to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, the assaults on Odesa were merely intended to instill "fear." On April 23, Saturday, four Russian missiles struck a military installation and a residential building in Ukraine's cultural capital. Two TU-95 missiles launched from the Caspian Sea were intercepted by Ukrainian air defence.

Ukrainian Army has destroyed over 1,000 Russian tanks: Zelenskyy

In addition to this, the embattled President Zelenskyy recently said that the Ukrainian army has destroyed over 1,000 Russian tanks, over 200 Russian planes, and nearly 2,500 armoured battle vehicles so far. According to a CNN report, despite these setbacks, Russian soldiers still have the capability to undertake more strikes, Zelenskyy claimed.

Zelenskyy asserted, "Of course, the occupiers still have equipment in stock. Yes, they still have missiles to strike at our territory. But this war has already weakened Russia so much that they have to plan even fewer military equipment for the parade in Moscow," CNN reported. It is to note that on May 9, Russia has planned to perform its annual Victory Day parade in Red Square, marking the German surrender to the Soviet Union during World War II.

Since the assault commenced on February 24, Russia has lost almost 23,000 soldiers, according to the Ukrainian President. In his night address to the country on Saturday, April 30, Ukraine's president emphasised the nation's resilience, stating the country is working to reconstruct and restore normalcy in areas that have been no longer occupied by Russian forces.

(Image: AP)