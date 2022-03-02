In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV on Wednesday, Member of Ukraine's Kyiv City Council, Dinara Habibullaieva opened up about the ongoing turmoil in Kyiv and other cities in the war-struck Ukraine following Russia's unprovoked invasion. Habibullaieva asserted that the Ukrainian army as well as the civilians are fighting for democracy. She further explained that they are 'not only fighting for their country, but for international democracies as well.'

Speaking on the intensifying crisis, Habibullaieva said, "I am in the Western part of Ukraine and the situation is very scary and crazy. We are organizing and volunteering to prepare to protect our soldiers and refugees. We are trying to find ammunitions for soldiers, defence forces and volunteers."

"Russian missiles are destroying strategic buildings. Today, they bombed the city council and Kharkiv's industrial building. Many people were attacked by the bomb. A rocket was launched near Kyiv station, where over 5 people lost their lives. It is really hard to explain how people feel about this, but I need to say this. Our army is fighting for democracy. They are not only fighting for our country, but for international democracies as well," she added.

Habibullaieva further explained that with many cities currently under attack, civilians are looking for safe places for shelter. She also noted that transportation to other cities is hard as cities in Ukraine's eastern parts are 'so near ecological disaster'. "Many firms and important infrastructural buildings are surrounded by the Russian army. In the videos, you can see how the Russian army is not only destroying administrative buildings but also residential buildings. One member of our NGO also lost his home to the bombing by the Russian troops," the City Council member added.

Zelenskyy claims over 6,000 Russians killed by the Ukrainian army so far

Amid Russia's continued attacks upon Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Wednesday, claimed that the country's armed forces have killed almost 6,000 Russians so far. Earlier, the Ukrainian General Staff had stated that more than 5,840 Russian forces were killed, alongside 211 tanks and 862 armoured vehicles destroyed.

Meanwhile, the US will be delivering Stinger anti-aircraft missiles to the war-torn nation. As per a report by Army Times, the delivery of Stinger missiles is part of a military aid package agreed upon by the US earlier last week. On Saturday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also announced that the country would supply 1,000 anti-tank weapons and 500 Stinger missiles. In the past few days, European countries- Sweden, Norway, and Finland have also stated that they will deliver arms to war-struck Ukraine.

