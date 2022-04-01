Ukrainian Army Takes Down Russia's Attacking MI 28N Chopper In Luhansk's Holubivka Region

As the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict transcends its first month, the Ukrainian armed forces have now mustered all its strength to bolster their retaliation strategy amid Moscow's escalated military offensive. From being defensive against the Russian attack earlier, Kyiv has now shifted to the attacking strategy as the Ukrainian troops continue to hit back with double force.



The latest video accessed by the Republic Media Network from the battleground depicts a Russian chopper that was shot down by the Ukrainian troops. The video is reportedly from the Luhansk Oblast's Holubivka region. In the video, reportedly, Russia's beast MI-28N chopper was shot down by the Ukrainian army through MANPADS (Man-portable Air Defence System). It is pertinent to note that the MI-28 is a Russian all-weather, day-night, military tandem, anti-armor attack helicopter.

Ukrainian Army shoots down Russian beast Helicopter

The Ukrainian army has been extensively utilising MANPADS to take down low-flying Russian aircraft to counter Moscow's dominance in the sky. MANPADS are portable surface-to-air missiles. They are guided weapons operated to hit low flying aircraft including helicopters. Many such videos are surfacing from the battleground, as both sides continue to bolster their narrative amid the information warfare.

The development comes in as the seventh round of peace talks are being held virtually between the two warring nations in a bid to mould a peaceful solution to the ongoing violence. Besides, Russian forces continued to unleash terror in Ukraine as its invasion of the besieged country reached Day 37. Even as President Putin’s forces are being met with stiff resistance from the Ukrainian troops, they continue to have an upper hand in the fight owing to their precise and powerful Air arsenal. The colossal Air Force of Russia has single-handedly dominated the war till now. Moscow’s massive aircraft have wrecked devastation in several Ukrainian cities. This comes at a time when Russia claimed that Kyiv's army is making cross border strikes and are bombarding the Russian city Belgorod. Some hopes of de-escalation had spurted earlier when Moscow and Kyiv, both had shown positive signs of negotiations during peace talks in Turkey.

Moreover, Russian FM Sergey Lavrov, on Friday, arrived in New Delhi to meet EAM S Jaishankar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi amidst the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Lavrov was previously in China to participate in the 3rd round of Foreign Ministers of Neighbouring Countries of Afghanistan talks. While speaking of the ongoing war, Lavrov hailed India’s neutral diplomatic position and stand and asserted that the Indian-Russian relationship has weathered these tough times.

Image: Republic World