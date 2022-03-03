Ukrainian Artist Yashchenko Hailed Satyajit Ray As Inspiration To Ukraine's Filmmakers

Tymur Yashchenko, the notable Ukrainian filmmaker once went candid about the dominant movie themes of Ukraine and even reflected on how there were so many differences between Indian and Ukrainian movies. It is a lesser-known fact that Yashchenko is not only a renowned filmmaker but also a stellar actor.

During his interaction with Deccan Chronicle in 2017, Ukrainian filmmaker Tymur Yashchenko reflected on the political developments in India and how he had been seeing it in every part of the world, as he spoke about his film, U311 Cherkasy, which featured the political conflict in Ukraine.

Yashchenko calls Satyajit Ray an inspiration to Ukrainian filmmakers

The U311 Cherkasy director opened up about how their movies were based on political conflict and war and added how there were a lot of differences between Indian and Ukrainian movies. Filmmaker Tymur Yashchenko further mentioned how films were dominated by emotional themes. He then revealed how Satyajit Ray, a very notable Indian writer, author and lyricist, continues to be an inspiration to filmmakers in Ukraine.

He stated, "In recent days, I’ve been hearing about political developments in India. I believe this kind of situation is seen in every part of the world. So all our movies are based on political conflict and war. There is a lot of difference between Indian and Ukrainian movies. In India, films are dominated by emotional themes. And Satyajit Ray continues to be an inspiration to filmmakers in Ukraine."

Satyajit Ray's movies

Some of the noteworthy movies of the late filmmaker include Chiriyakhana, Shakha Proshakha, Joi Baba Felunath, Shatranj Ke Khilari, Sukumar Ray, Teen Kanya, Pather Panchali, Kanchenjungha, Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne, Aranyer Din Ratri, Shakha Proshakha, Parash Pathar, among others.

