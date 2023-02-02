Ukrainian Authorities Raid The House Of Billionaire Ihor Kolomoisky; Know More

Ukrainian billionaire, Ihor Kolomoisky, has joined the list of prominent Ukrainian figures who have been targeted in a fresh wave of anti-corruption raids. According to BBC, Ukraine has launched a fresh wave of an anti-corruption drive, and the security services have searched the houses of several high-profile figures including the house of former Interior Minister Arsen Avakov. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the raids will ensure that “people do not abuse power”.

"Unfortunately, in some spheres, the only way to guarantee legitimacy is to change leaders along with institutional changes implementation,” the Ukrainian President asserted on Wednesday, as per the BBC report. the reports also stated that the economic security bureau has revealed that it had exposed large-scale tax evasion worth 40 billion hryvnia, ($1 billion) by the billionaire. However, the bureau didn’t mention his name openly. A few weeks earlier, the flat of Kolomoisky, who is considered one of the richest people in Ukraine, was searched by the Ukrainian authorities. The billionaire was also sanctioned by the United States in the past.

Who is Ihor Kolomoisky?

Kolomoisk has his hands involved in the Ukrainian media, oil, and banking sector. The Israeli-Cypriot billionaire was once considered the leading oligarch in Ukraine. The tycoon was the former governor of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, who was sanctioned by the US in the past. The billionaire who assumed the office of the governor in 2014, was fired by then-president Petro Poroshenko in 2015. The American administration went on to allege that he was involved in “significant corruption” during his tenure as the governor. Not only this, the billionaire owned the TV channel that gave the Ukrainian president his first break. Zelenskyy got his break in comedy with the TV show "Servant of The People". Kolomoisky also backed Zelenskyy’s presidential bid.

Ukraine’s fight against corruption: Not a new story

The war-stricken country has been struggling with rising corruption for quite a while. When the entertainer-turned-president Volodymyr Zelenskyy came to power in 2019, he stated that the fight against corruption will be one of his main priorities. In the midst of the Russia-Ukraine war, Ukraine is also facing immense pressure from Western partners, especially the European Union to tackle the corruption issue in the country. The raids are coming to light days before Kyiv is due to host a summit with leading EU officials.