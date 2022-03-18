Amid escalations in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Ukrainian Charge d'Affairs Oleksandr Lysak in Thailand said that Ukraine will continue to fight despite Russia’s aggression. Lysak on Thursday was speaking in a press briefing held by the Ukrainian Embassy in Bangkok when he demanded countries to cut off Russian banks and isolate the country amid its attack on Ukraine. He said that there should be a ban on Russian broadcasting channels as they spread propaganda.

Ukrainian Charge d'affair Oleksandr Lysak, while speaking on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, said that Kyiv is confident of winning the ongoing war. "Many people have lost their lives and Russia is still continuing its aggression. We need humanitarian assistance," Lysak said in the press conference in Bangkok as cited by AP.

Furthermore, he lashed out at Vladimir Putin-led Russia for its continued offence. "Ukraine continues to fight and we will win this defensive war against Russia. ICC (international criminal court) investigators have been sent to Ukraine to collect evidence against Russia. ICJ has ordered to halt its invasion of Ukraine," he said in Thailand.

Lysak further appealed to leaders to take action to isolate Russia in order to weaken its offence. "Russian banks should be disconnected and there should be a ban on all broadcasting channels of Russia that are spreading propaganda," he added.

Japan issues fresh sanctions on Russian officials & companies

Meanwhile, Japan on Friday said that it was imposing fresh sanctions against 15 Russian individuals and nine organisations. The new sanctions are being imposed on high-level individuals including Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova and other defence officials. In addition, Japan has included 9 companies in the sanctions list including state-owned arms exporter Rosoboronexport.

According to the Japanese Ministry of Finance, the country has now slapped fresh sanctions against Russian individuals and companies to pressurise Moscow into ending the war. With the new sanctions that include Rosoboronexport and manufacturers of military equipment, including fighter jets, Japan has imposed sanctions on a total of 76 people, 7 banks and 12 organisations in Russia. The sanctions imposed include asset freezing and export abilities.

Russian invasion of Ukraine largely stalled on all fronts: UK defence ministry

Interestingly, the UK's Ministry of Defence on Thursday said that the Russian forces have made minimal progress on land, sea or air in recent days and they continue to suffer heavy losses.

In its latest Defence Intelligence Update posted on social media, the UK's Ministry of Defence said that while the movement of Russia has largely stalled, the Ukrainian resistance remained well-coordinated. The Russian invasion of Ukraine has largely stalled on all fronts, the intelligence update read. The vast majority of Ukrainian territory, including all major cities, remains in Ukrainian hands, it added.

(With AP inputs)

Image: AP