Ukrainian Child Pens Letter To Mother Killed During War; Netizens Call It 'heartbreaking'

Amidst the relentless military offensive by Russian troops against Ukraine, an emotional letter penned by a nine-year-old girl to her mother who died in the war has touched the hearts of netizens. The girl in question, in the letter, called her mother the "best mom" in the world and added that her mother will be in heaven. In the handwritten letter addressed to her mother, the girl stated that she will try her best to become a "good person" and meet her in heaven. A picture of the handwritten letter was shared on Twitter by Anton Gerashchenko, an advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine. The little girl’s mother had reportedly died in Ukraine's Borodianka region.

Taking to Twitter, Anton Gerashchenko wrote, "Here's the letter from a 9-old girl to her mom who died in #Borodianka. Mom! You're the best mom in the whole world. I'll never forget you. I wish you'll get in Heaven and be happy there. I'll do my best to be a good person and get in Heaven too. See you in Heaven!" It is pertinent to mention here that ever since Russia initiated a military offensive against Ukraine, death and destruction have been a common sight across Ukrainian streets owing to the incessant bombardments.

Netizens call it 'absolutely heartbreaking'

Ever since being shared, the emotional letter has garnered a plethora of reactions from netizens who were seemingly moved by its content. One user wrote, "This really is heart touching. I don't like to blame Russia alone for this war. Please think what responsibility Ukrain have taken to avoid war though it is small in size and power." Another netizen wrote, "Govt. counts no. of people but. Nobody counts no. of families destroyed... No. of parents who died leaving their kids behind." Meanwhile, another user wrote, "That little girl is going places. Just nine years old and look at her thoughts. She did not deserve this crap. May god bless her."

UN estimates 1,793 Civilians killed since invasion

The United Nations on April 10 announced that as many as 1,793 civilians have been slain and 2,439 others have been injured ever since the onset of the invasion on February 24. An estimated 458 men, 294 women, 46 boys, 27 girls and 69 children have been registered as war casualties in Ukraine from 24 February to April 9. Moreover, the gender of 899 adults has not been confirmed to date. Of the total 2,439 injured, there were 279 men, 213 women, 47 girls and 46 boys and 136 children as well as the gender of 1718 adults remains unknown. According to OHCHR, the war casualty is feared to be higher as reports are still pending corroboration. The case applies to regions like Mariupol in the Donetsk region, Izium in the Kharkiv region, Popasna in the Luhansk region and Borodianka in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv.

"Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes." the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said in a statement.