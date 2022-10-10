Last Updated:

Ukrainian Citizens Capture Horrific Moments As Russian Missiles Strike Key Cities: Watch

Ukrainian cities including Kyiv have been struck by missile strikes conducted by Russia in revenge for the Kerch bridge bombing.

Written By
Yuvraj Tyagi

Image: AP


Cities across Ukraine have been struck by explosions during the morning rush hour on Monday, leading to numerous civilian casualties and damage to infrastructure in an apparent revenge strike by Moscow. The strikes came after President Vladimir Putin called the explosion on the Kerch bridge, which connects Crimea to Russia’s Krasnodar, a "terrorist attack".

Videos posted by users on social media platforms like Twitter showed the moment missiles struck the Ukrainian regions causing immediate mayhem among the civilian population. In one such video, a girl records herself walking down the street when suddenly a missile comes flying and explodes in very close proximity to her. The girl was hit by flying debris but escaped without much injury.

READ | Russia Ukraine war live updates: NATO chief slams 'horrific' Russian strikes on Kyiv

Several other videos shot from inside cars showed clouds of smoke rising to the sky from the sites of explosions. They also showed smoke billowing out of collapsed buildings and huge craters caused by the impact of missiles.

READ | Putin wants a new ‘grand bargain’ with the West as Russian losses mount up, says Turkey

 

Meanwhile, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy took to Twitter to address the developments and stated, “We are dealing with terrorists. They have two targets: energy infrastructure and people.

READ | Crimea bridge blast can have 'serious' implications on Russia’s logistics amid war: UK MoD

As per reports, Russian cruise missiles targeted busy intersections, parks and tourist sites in the capital city of Ukraine, Kyiv. Moreover, explosions were also reported in Dnipro and Kremenchuk in central Ukraine, Ternopil, Lviv, and Zhytomyr in Ukraine's west, Zaporizhzhia in the south and Kharkiv in the eastern region of the country.  

READ | Trump calls for immediate negotiations between Russia & Ukraine to prevent World War III

Russia fired 75 missiles at Kyiv: Ukraine's Commander-in-chief  

Ukraine's commander-in-chief Valery Zaluzhny stated that at least 75 missiles have been fired during the latest wave of attacks against Ukraine. He further claimed that 43 of them were neutralized by Ukraine’s air defences.  

READ | Russia should respond to Crimea bridge attack by killing Ukrainians: Ex-President Medvedev

Moreover, Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy claimed on his Telegram that Russia is “trying to destroy us and wipe us off the face of the earth.” He further urged the Ukrainian citizens, “Please do not leave (bomb) shelters”   

Zelenskyy has also claimed that the missile strikes appeared to have been deliberately timed to kill people during rush hour. Meanwhile, Kyiv city police revealed that at least five people had been killed and 12 wounded in the attacks.

Hours after the brutal attacks on multiple locations, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense in a staunch message to Moscow, said, "We are coming after you". In a Twitter post, the ministry asserted that the nation is becoming stronger with every “terrorist” strike against the already war-embattled nation. 

 

First Published:
COMMENT