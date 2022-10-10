Ukrainian Citizens Capture Horrific Moments As Russian Missiles Strike Key Cities: Watch

Cities across Ukraine have been struck by explosions during the morning rush hour on Monday, leading to numerous civilian casualties and damage to infrastructure in an apparent revenge strike by Moscow. The strikes came after President Vladimir Putin called the explosion on the Kerch bridge, which connects Crimea to Russia’s Krasnodar, a "terrorist attack".

🚨 Civilians in #Kyiv are under attack again by Putin's fascist regime. pic.twitter.com/oF6aK9AcWH — Igor Sushko (@igorsushko) October 10, 2022

Videos posted by users on social media platforms like Twitter showed the moment missiles struck the Ukrainian regions causing immediate mayhem among the civilian population. In one such video, a girl records herself walking down the street when suddenly a missile comes flying and explodes in very close proximity to her. The girl was hit by flying debris but escaped without much injury.

Several other videos shot from inside cars showed clouds of smoke rising to the sky from the sites of explosions. They also showed smoke billowing out of collapsed buildings and huge craters caused by the impact of missiles.

🇺🇦 @ZelenskyyUa in #Kyiv: “We are dealing with terrorists. They have two targets: energy infrastructure and people.

They want to saw panic & chaos, to destroy our energy system. #Ukraine had been before this enemy appeared, #Ukraine will be after it.#SlavaUkraini!” pic.twitter.com/neHLDgtNnx — MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) October 10, 2022

Meanwhile, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy took to Twitter to address the developments and stated, “We are dealing with terrorists. They have two targets: energy infrastructure and people.

As per reports, Russian cruise missiles targeted busy intersections, parks and tourist sites in the capital city of Ukraine, Kyiv. Moreover, explosions were also reported in Dnipro and Kremenchuk in central Ukraine, Ternopil, Lviv, and Zhytomyr in Ukraine's west, Zaporizhzhia in the south and Kharkiv in the eastern region of the country.

Russia fired 75 missiles at Kyiv: Ukraine's Commander-in-chief

Ukraine's commander-in-chief Valery Zaluzhny stated that at least 75 missiles have been fired during the latest wave of attacks against Ukraine. He further claimed that 43 of them were neutralized by Ukraine’s air defences.

Moreover, Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy claimed on his Telegram that Russia is “trying to destroy us and wipe us off the face of the earth.” He further urged the Ukrainian citizens, “Please do not leave (bomb) shelters”

Zelenskyy has also claimed that the missile strikes appeared to have been deliberately timed to kill people during rush hour. Meanwhile, Kyiv city police revealed that at least five people had been killed and 12 wounded in the attacks.

Hours after the brutal attacks on multiple locations, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense in a staunch message to Moscow, said, "We are coming after you". In a Twitter post, the ministry asserted that the nation is becoming stronger with every “terrorist” strike against the already war-embattled nation.