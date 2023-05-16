Ukrainian Commander Visits Bakhmut, Compares Wagner Fighters To 'rats In A Mousetrap'

In a show of solidarity and appreciation for their bravery, Ukraine's commander of the ground forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, visited frontline troops in Bakhmut following their successful efforts in repelling Russian forces. During his visit, Syrskyi commended the troops for their resilience and referred to the paramilitary Wagner Group as "Wagenerivets," describing their entry into the eastern city as akin to "rats into a mousetrap."

In a Telegram post, Syrskyi emphasised that although the enemy may have more resources, Ukrainian forces are determined to disrupt their plans. He revealed that Ukrainian troops have resorted to counteroffensive actions in various directions around the city, showcasing their commitment to defending Ukrainian territory. During his trip, Syrskyi took the opportunity to personally honour the soldiers for their valor, distributing awards and presenting them with gifts as a token of appreciation for their dedication and sacrifices on the frontline, as per a report from Sky News.

Wagner Chief denies that he offered intelligence to Ukrainians

Meanwhile, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the controversial figure associated with the Wagner Group, vehemently denied a recent report stressing that he proposed sharing Russian intelligence with Kyiv in exchange for ceded territory near the besieged city of Bakhmut. Prigozhin, in an audio message shared on his Telegram channel, speculated that the story could have been planted by his adversaries, implying that it may not accurately reflect the reality of the situation. This denial comes in the wake of a series of criticisms voiced by Prigozhin that revealed underlying divisions within Moscow concerning the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

As tensions continue to escalate in the region, both Ukrainian and Russian forces remain locked in a struggle for control, with the conflict reverberating beyond the battlefield and into the realm of information warfare. The developments on the ground and the ongoing geopolitical maneuvering will undoubtedly shape the course of the conflict and its potential ramifications for the region.