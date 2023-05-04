Ukrainian Counteroffensive Will Lead To 'bloodshed' And Escalation: Russia's Deputy FM

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin has issued a warning, stating that the supply of weapons to Ukraine by Western nations in support of the planned counteroffensive against Russia will only lead to "more bloodshed and not yield positive results".

In an interview with the newspaper Izvestia published on Thursday, Galuzin said Kyiv and its “Anglo-Saxon masters” are derailing all initiatives for peace talks as they call for the “strategic defeat of Russia.”

“Thoughtlessly and irresponsibly pumping up Kyiv with modern Western weapons and supporting its idea of a counteroffensive will only lead to bloodshed and further escalation of the conflict,” he told the outlet.

“The Kyiv regime and its Western sponsors should be warned about the inevitably deplorable consequences of their plans,” Galuzin said, adding that the Russian forces are prepared for any developments in the conflict.

West and Kyiv mull plans for counteroffensive: Reports

In the past few months, officials in Kyiv and Western countries have discussed plans for a large-scale counteroffensive against Russia. Recently, Ukrainian Defense Minister Aleksey Reznikov stated that the troops are ready to push forward and are waiting for orders from senior officials.

The leader of the private military company Wagner, Evgeny Prigozhin, stated on Wednesday that Ukrainian forces had launched a counteroffensive in Artyomovsk, also known as Bakhmut in Ukraine.

On the same day, President Vladimir Putin's office reported that two drones had targeted his Kremlin quarters overnight. Dmitry Peskov, the spokesperson for the Russian leader, stated that Putin was not present at the time of the incident.

While Kyiv has officially denied responsibility for the attack, Russia said it reserved the right to retaliate “anywhere and anytime it deems necessary.”

US sending about $300 million in military aid to Ukraine

The Pentagon has announced that the United States will be providing Ukraine with additional military aid worth approximately $300 million, as the launch of a spring offensive against Russian forces approaches.

The aid package includes a significant amount of artillery rounds, howitzers, air-to-ground rockets, and ammunition. The weaponry will be sourced from Pentagon stocks, ensuring that it can be quickly delivered to the front lines. Specific items in the package include Hydra-70 rockets, HIMARS rockets, mortars, howitzer rounds, missiles, and Carl Gustaf anti-tank rifles.

Ukrainian officials have indicated that they are preparing for a counteroffensive and stockpiling ammunition to ensure adequate supply lines. Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov stated that they are in the "home stretch" and ready to initiate the offensive.