Amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, two Ukrainian soldiers, on Sunday, got married in Kyiv. The couple, Lesya Filimonova and Valeriy Filimonov bonded their love dressed in military uniform and flanked by soldiers armed with grenades and missiles. The ceremony was held at the Kyiv checkpoint off the side of a busy road.

The duo reportedly joined the military since the beginning of the war on February 24. They had been apart, barely having seen each other since then, Filimonova told NY Post. As per social media posts, Valeriy wore a veil with her military outfit, and the groom donned a military helmet- in place of the customary crown- to the emotional nuptials. Both the soldiers sported yellow armbands, designating them as members of 112 brigades of Territorial Defence Forces of Ukraine.

"It is hard to call it unconditional happiness in this situation, but we surely feel uplifted," Valeriy said.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko graced the ceremony at the checkpoint, wishing the couple happy married life. Sharing the video of the unique nuptials, the politician says that he will "protect the life of Kyiv, Kyivites, and our state." He also added that both Lesya and Valeriy have been living in a civil marriage for a long time and "now they have decided to get married."

Netizens bless Ukrainian soldier couple

Ukrainians other viewers on the internet showered their blessing on the couple. Hailing the positivities amid the devastations caused by the Russian attack, viewers wished for peace in the embattled nation. "Hats off to you," one said. "May the love in your heart ...be inexhaustible that it will last a lifetime," another wrote. "These warriors are incredible," the third one posted. Take a look at the comments here:

Similarly, another couple Klevets and Natalia Vladislave married a couple of days ago in a bomb shelter in Odesa, south of Ukraine. Pictures of the couple were posted by Belarusian media.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine intensifies

Meanwhile, the Russian military has continued to advance towards Kyiv. Over the weekend, the forces aggravated the shelling of Ukrainian cities, largely damaging residential and commercial infrastructure. The forces have also captured significant cities and nuclear sites, including Kherson and Chernobyl. On Sunday, the Russian military destroyed Vinnytsia airport, which again prompted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to call for a 'no-fly zone' over Ukraine. Nevertheless, the demand has been rejected by NATO, while Russian President Vladimir Putin had said the move would indicate "participation" in direct conflict.

For a recap, Russia and Ukraine waded into the war on February 24 after Putin ordered an invasion of Kyiv. As per the Western nations, he created a pretext of the war by recognising two of Ukraine's breakaway provinces- Luhansk and Donetsk- on February 21. In the 12-days running war, over 2,000 people have been killed, including women and children in Ukraine, as per the country's health ministry. On the other hand, nearly 1.5 million have been forced to displace internally and refuge in neighbouring Poland, Romania, and Moldova.

(Image: @VitaliKlitschko/Twitter)