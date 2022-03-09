Ukrainian Def Min Reznikov Pays Tribute To Father Of Ukraine On 208th Birth Anniversary

As Ukraine is going through a tough time amid the war with Russia, Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov remembered and paid tribute to Taras Shevchenko, father of Ukraine, on his 208th birth anniversary. Shevchenko is known as the father of Ukrainian literature. His literary legacy is widely considered as the bedrock of modern Ukrainian literature, as well as, to a large extent, the modern Ukrainian language. Shevchenko was politically condemned in 1847 for openly advocating Ukraine's independence, publishing poems in the Ukrainian language, and mocking members of the Russian Imperial House.

Amid the ongoing crisis in the country, Reznikov used Shevchenko's one of the poems in wishing the latter on his birth anniversary. "And on the renovated land, There’ll be no enemy, no rival, There will be son & will be mother, There will be people on the land! Happy Bday Taras Shevchenko! [sic]," the Ukrainian Defence Minister wrote in a Twitter post. A number of people reacted to the post as soon as it was shared on Wednesday morning. Reacting to the post, one of the users wrote, "Glory to Ukraine the victory will be yours [sic]." "You are HEROES! God bless you all! the entire WORLD IS WITH UKRAINE [sic]," another user wrote. "God bless you, Mr Reznikov! May you always be safe and may Ukraine win this war quickly! [sic]," expressed a third.

And on the renovated land

There’ll be no enemy,no rival,

There will be son&will be mother,

There will be people on the land!

🇺🇦

І на оновленій землі

Врага не буде,супостата,

А буде син,і буде мати,

І будуть люди на землі!



Happy Bday Taras Shevchenko!

З днем народження,Кобзарю! pic.twitter.com/0ECfHcy5me — Oleksii Reznikov (@oleksiireznikov) March 9, 2022

Russian troops behaving like 'terrorists and cowards': Ukraine's Defence Minister

Earlier on Tuesday, March 8, Ukraine's Defence Minister Reznikov also accused Russian troops of behaving like "terrorists and cowards." While addressing his nation, he stated that Russia has explicitly attacked Ukraine and destroyed peaceful cities in the country. However, Reznikov went on to claim that "Russia will not be able to defeat Ukraine in an open battle," and also urged the world to increase pressure on Moscow to end the war. It should be mentioned here that Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a special military operation on February 24 in Ukraine which subsequently turned into a full-fledged war and entered its fourteenth day on Wednesday.

