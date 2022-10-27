Ukrainian Defence Min Reznikov Believes Russia Won't Use Nukes Despite Putin's Warning

Amid fear of Russia will use nuking weapons against Kyiv, a top Ukrainian official believes Moscow would not use such lethal and destructive weapons against Ukraine. While briefing a press conference on Wednesday, Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said, "My personal opinion is that Putin won't use nukes". Besides, he told US TV that Kyiv's counter-offensive in the south had been hampered by rainy weather, BBC reported. His statement hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Ukraine of using a nuclear arsenal if it gets attacked by a "dirty bomb".

Earlier on Wednesday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Putin will hold a meeting with permanent members of the country’s Security Council. The meeting of the top Russian officials will come hours after President Vladimir Putin remotely monitored the drills of his strategic nuclear forces, which involved multiple practice launches of ballistic and cruise missiles in a show of force. A Yars intercontinental ballistic missile and a Sineva ballistic missile were launched from the Plesetsk State Test Cosmodrome and a location in the Barents Sea, respectively, at the Kura Missile Test Range in the Kamchatka Peninsula. Tupolev Tu-95MS long-range aircraft were also employed in the missions, carrying out launches of air-based cruise missiles, according to the statement released by the Kremlin on Wednesday.

Shoigu termed the recent drills "a teaser"

According to the President's office, the event was held in order to test the level of preparedness of the military command and control echelons and the skills of senior and operational personnel in organising troop command and control. Although several top Russian officials have been raising the issue on international platforms, this was the first time that President Putin himself made the unsubstantiated dirty bomb allegations-- without providing any concrete evidence. Putin said Ukraine plans to “use a so-called ‘dirty bomb’ as a provocation” and contended the United States was using Ukraine as a “battering ram” against Russia and its regional allies, turning the country into a “testing ground for military-biological experiments.” Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu termed the recent drills "a teaser" if Ukraine tries to attack Russian territory with nuclear weapons. Meanwhile, reiterating Putin's stance, Peskov said Moscow will take vigorous steps to draw the attention of the world community to the risk Ukraine may use a "dirty bomb, TASS reported.

Image: AP/Facebook/@Ministry of Ukraine