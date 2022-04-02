The Ambassador of Ukraine to Germany, Andriy Melnyk, on Saturday demanded that Germany must put a total oil embargo on Russian imports, cutting off the trade ties as a retaliatory measure against its brutal invasion of Ukraine. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Melnyk said: “When will that extent of atrocities against Ukrainian civilians be reached for the traffic light, so that Germany will finally turn off the money supply to the war criminal Putin and impose an embargo on oil, gas, coal, and metals? How long hesitate?.”

German Economy Minister and Vice-Chancellor Robert Habek meanwhile rejected Ukraine’s calls to “do more” to support Ukraine in its fight against Russia for its own security. In an interview with the Rheinische Post, Habek said that Germany “will not take any ill-considered steps that could make Germany a target for Russia.” German minister defended Germany’s stance in response to Ukrainian Ambassador Andriy Melnyk’s calls for a total oil embargo on Russia, saying: “There is no morally perfect position in politics. But there are always considerations for preventing greater evil. All political steps are derived from this.” German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbok also said a day earlier that it is Putin’s responsibility to “end war in Ukraine.” German Finance Minister Christian Lindner had also opposed arms supplies to Kyiv and Russia's disconnection from the SWIFT payment system.

Germany, the largest importer of Russian gas, had long been criticized by Ukraine for its posture in Ukraine’s war. Germany’s energy minister, Robert Habeck, in an attempt to outdo the lone standing of Germany’s controversial stance in the Ukrainian offensive, instructed the withdrawal of a security-of-supply assessment and the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project between Russia and Germany. The move was acknowledged by Ukraine's foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, who asserted that suspending the pipeline’s certification was “a morally, politically and practically correct step in the current circumstances”.

As Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, German chancellor Olaf Scholz had initially refused to allow EU nations such as Estonia to send its German-made weapons to Ukraine; not just that, he went to lengths and imposed a ban on the NATO country against military assistance to Kyiv. All three bordering nations to Germany—Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania— pledged support to Ukraine to counter the Russian military threat. Germany’s move had first shocked the United States, as the US State Department had just given the "green light" to Estonia to send US-made weapons to Ukraine.

Berlin’s "confusing" pro-Russia stance had also rattled Britain and Poland, the first nations in the NATO alliance to begin arms shipment to Kyiv and export weapons. Mayor of Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko had also expressed shock at Germany’s response as Russia launched a full-fledged armed confrontation with Ukraine.

Germany receives 'assurances from Russia'

However, as Putin intensified their assault on Ukraine’s key and strategic cities, Ukraine’s top diplomat in Germany demanded that Berlin and other Western states extend crippling sanctions and cut off their reliance on Russia’s energy supply. “Germany must take a clear line ... and put (Russian President Vladimir) Putin in his place,” ambassador Andrij Melnyk had told German radio. “There should be a complete ban on gas and oil imports from Russia, NordStream 2 must be put on ice,” he said.

In another major escalation of the ongoing war, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered "unfriendly countries" -- including all European Union states -- to pay for their natural gas supplies in rubles instead of euros or US dollars at rates fixed by Russia's central bank. As the EU pushed back against the move, Germany's government on Wednesday announced that it has received assurances from Russia that it will not have to pay for Russian gas supplies in rubles. In a phone call with Scholz, Putin said the money would be paid into Gazprom Bank and then transferred in rubles to Russia, according to German state broadcaster DW.

Image: AP/Unsplash