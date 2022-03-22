Amid the escalating Russia-Ukraine war, a Ukrainian diplomat has accused Russian soldiers of looting a gas station store. Taking to his official Twitter handle, the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko asserted that Russian armed forces are "hungry, abandoned and demoralised." He has shared a video that shows troops with their weapons entering a store.

In the tweet, Oleg Nikolenko asserted that Russian troops have no hope of winning in Ukraine. He sarcastically questioned them on being the "second strongest army in the world" and pointed out that the Russian armed forces had expected that Ukrainians will welcome them with flowers, however, they were greeted by the "iron resolve" of Ukrainians. In the video shared on the microblogging site, the troops with the weapons enter a store and can be seen moving in the store holding its products. Oleg Nikolenko tweeted, "Second strongest army in the world? The reality: marauders looting a gas station store. The Russian army has no hope of winning in Ukraine. Hungry, abandoned and demoralized (sic). The Russians expected Ukrainians to greet them with flowers, instead they were met with an iron resolve."

Second strongest army in the world? The reality: marauders looting a gas station store. The Russian army has no hope of winning in Ukraine. Hungry, abandoned and demoralized. The Russians expected Ukrainians to greet them with flowers, instead they were met with an iron resolve. pic.twitter.com/0i63D8OzON — Oleg Nikolenko (@OlegNikolenko_) March 22, 2022

Ukraine claims about 15,300 Russian troops killed since start of war

The Ukrainian Defence Ministry in a Facebook post on Tuesday, March 22, informed that Russian troops continue to carry out their military offensive against Ukraine. According to the ministry, the Russian troops continue to actively launch missile and bomb strikes on military and civilian infrastructure using operational and tactical aircraft, missile weapons and ammunition.

The Russian troops are trying to form and mobilise the forces to the borders of Ukraine. The Russian troops have been conducting artillery shelling and assault operations in Mariupol. The Ukrainian Defence Ministry has claimed that about 15,300 Russian troops have lost their lives since the invasion began in Ukraine on February 24. According to the ministry, Russia has lost 1556 combat armoured machines, 252 artillery systems, 80 MLRS, 509 tanks, 123 helicopters, 99 aircraft, 45 anti-aircraft warfare systems and 1,000 vehicles. The Ukrainian Defence Ministry claimed that Ukraine has destroyed three vessels, 70 fuel tanks, 15 special equipment and 35 unmanned aerial vehicles of Russia.