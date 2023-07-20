Ukrainian Drone Attack In Crimea Results In Death Of Teenage Girl: Regional Head

According to the governor appointed by Moscow, administrative buildings in Crimea were damaged, and tragically, a teenage girl lost her life due to a drone attack carried out by Ukrainian forces. This incident occurred on Thursday, shortly after Kyiv targeted a critical bridge connecting the region to Russia.

"As a result of an attack by an enemy UAV, four administrative buildings were damaged in one of the settlements in the north-west of Crimea," Sergei Aksyonov said on Telegram.

"Unfortunately, it didn't pass without victims -- a teenage girl died."

He assured that the family affected by the incident would receive all the necessary support, without divulging further information regarding the attack.

The report emerged a day following a fire incident at a military site in Crimea, which led to the evacuation of numerous civilians. The authorities have not yet disclosed the cause of the fire. However, certain Russian media outlets mentioned hearing detonations in the vicinity, and visual evidence displayed thick columns of black smoke rising into the sky.

Earlier this week, Ukraine utilized waterborne drones to target the Kerch bridge, a vital military supply route connecting mainland Russia to annexed Crimea.

Following the attack that resulted in the deaths of two civilians and left their child injured, Russian President Vladimir Putin made a firm commitment to respond with retaliation.

At least 20 wounded as Russia hits Mykolaiv, Odesa port in Ukraine

According to regional governor Vitaliy Kim, a Russian air attack on the Ukrainian port city of Mykolaiv resulted in at least 18 people being wounded. Additionally, during a third consecutive night of air raids, two people were reported injured in the Odesa region.

The attack in Mykolaiv targeted a three-story residential building located in the city center, causing significant damage and casualties. The incident occurred early on Thursday morning (loacl time), as reported on the Telegram messaging app by Governor Kim.

Regional governor Vitaliy Kim stated that among the 18 people wounded in the Russian air attack on Mykolaiv, five of them were children.

“There is a huge hole in the ground near a three-story residential building,” Mykolaiv’s mayor Oleksandr Senkevych wrote on Telegram.

Emergency services were working at the site, he said.

“At least five residential high-rise buildings” had been damaged and at another address “about 15 garages” were damaged, he added.

On Thursday morning (local time), Ukraine's air force issued a warning on Telegram, notifying the public that Russia had launched supersonic missiles towards the Odesa region. In response to the imminent threat, people were urged to seek shelter and stay undercover to ensure their safety.

As a result of the Russian attack on Odesa city, a building was damaged, and a fire broke out, leading to the hospitalization of two individuals, according to Serhiy Bratchuk, a spokesperson for the Odesa administration. Another attack was also reported outside the city, as communicated on the Telegram messaging app.