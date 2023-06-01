Ukrainian Drone Strikes Injures 4 In Belgorod, Russia Retaliates With Massive Shelling

In the latest Russia-Ukraine conflict, a "massive" shelling in Russia's Belgorod has injured four people. As per the initial information regarding the incident a drone crashed and ignited a fire at an oil refinery farther south. According to the Governor of Shebekino, a settlement in the border district of Belgorod, eight apartment buildings, four homes, a school and two administrative buildings have been targeted in the shelling, as the region has become a hotbed of wandering violence.

Ukraine's counter-offensive begins?

While talking about the damage by the Kyiv drone attacks, Vyacheslav Gladkov, Governor of Russia's Belgorod region, said that there has been more shelling of a border area on Wednesday (later). Further, Belgorod's governor has directly blamed Ukrainian forces.

"The situation in Shebekino is not getting better. There is shelling on Shebekino, and there is a fire at one of the industrial enterprises," said Gladkov through a live broadcast.

Gladkov went on and shared that there has been an incident on Monday, when a person was killed and two were injured in an attack on a temporary accommodation centre. According to the local authorities, in the early hours of Wednesday, a drone crashed into the Il'skiy oil refinery in the Krasnodar area, east of the occupied territory of Crimea, sparking a fire. After the incident took place, the fire was diffused immediately.

The incidents in both countries have taken a pace, as Ukraine prepares for a much-anticipated counter-offensive against Russian forces. Whereas Russia has been preparing for a days-long missile assault on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities. Notably, After the Ukrainian drone attacks on Moscow, Russia has reversed its tactics and has struck the Kyiv with rockets and missiles during the day, hours after launching a fresh wave of strikes overnight, as per media reports.

As per the Sky News report, three people have been killed in an aerial attack on Kyiv which has been confirmed by the officials in Ukraine's capital. On the Telegram channel, The Kyiv military administration posted that two of the victims are children. Later Ukrainian Mayor Vitaly Klitschko confirmed that at least 14 people have been injured in the attack.