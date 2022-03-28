Ukrainian Energy Ministry Cites Commitments For Transiting Russian Gas Amid War: Report

Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko on Monday asserted that they continue to transit the Russian gas owing to their obligations to European enterprises. Speaking to Economichna Pravda, Herman Galushchenko called it a "difficult situation" and stressed that they provide a transit service as the consumers and contractors are European companies, Pravda reported. The statement of the Ukrainian Energy minister comes as the Russian military offensive in Ukraine entered its 33rd day.

Speaking to Economichna Pravda, Herman Galushchenko pointed out that everyone highlighted the importance to diversify the supplies to Europe. He further stressed that they need to ensure that the amount paid for gas should remain "frozen" and not reach Russians. The Ukrainian Energy Minister also stated that they have been calling on the international community to not pay the money to Russia, as per the Pravda report. He further emphasised that Ukraine will lose its role as a gas transit country and added that they need to be prepared for the decision. He noted that Ukraine will be able to compensate for the reduction in transit through imports which he insisted was taking place systematically.

Herman Galushchenko calls for implementing 'escrow accounts'

Herman Galushchenko called for implementing an "escrow account" where the money for Russian energy resources can be deposited. According to the minister, the amount must be released to Russians after they leave Ukraine and insisted that the money could be utilized in compensating for the losses of Ukraine, according to Pravda. Herman Galushchenko claimed that if the countries adopt such actions, it will not be regarded as a breach of contract as money will be paid for purchasing oil. However, the Russians will not receive the money in their hands. He also emphasized that the countries will be able to legally "justify" the decision.

Meanwhile, Europen Union High Representative of Foreign Affairs, Josep Borell, refuted the prospect that the Russian President will cut off oil and gas supplies to Europe due to sanctions imposed against Moscow over military offensive against Ukraine, Euractiv reported. EU's diplomat emphasized that Russia is able to make “a considerable amount of financial resources it needs” from the sale of fossil fuels