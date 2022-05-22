Ukrainian Envoy Lauds Poland For Allowing Shelter To Refugees; Urges EU To Release Funds

In a key development, Ukraine’s envoy to Poland lauded Polish nationals for allowing millions of Ukrainian refugees shelter. However, he appealed to the European Union to release funds to Poland "so that the assistance does not come at the cost of the Polish people." While speaking to Associated Press on Saturday, Ambassador Andrii Deshchytsia hailed the cooperation shown by the Polish people and added there have been no real social tensions in the last three months despite the massive influx of Ukrainian refugees across the border on a daily basis. However, the Ukrainian Ambassador expressed grave concern about the future and the extent of Polish assistance if the EU does not release hefty funding to Warsaw.

"I’m worried because I don’t know where the limits of this hospitality, of the hospitality of Polish people, are. It’s a warm and healthy welcome. But, how long they can keep them? And it’s understandable for me, and it’s also understandable for my compatriots. They understand that there are some limits," the Ukrainian ambassador stressed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Polish government has been welcoming the Ukrainian refugees since the onset of the brutal war. Recently, Warsaw has also extended free medical care, education and other social services to the Ukrainians. As per the data proferred by Poland’s Border Guard agency, it has registered nearly 3.5 million crossings from Ukraine to Poland since the war began. Furthermore, it averred that nearly 80% of refugees are staying in private Polish homes. Ever since the "special military operation", nearly all members of the EU have accumulated funds worth 36 billion euros in order to provide support to Poland. However, the funds have been blocked in the court over a dispute regarding some changes in democratic standards.

Ukrainian ambassador urges EU and Poland to compromise for release of funds

Reacting to this, the envoy Deshchytsia urged both Poland and the EU to compromise in order to continue the effort of assisting millions of Ukrainian refugees. Further, Deshchytsia hailed the Poland government for effectively managing their own budget in providing help to refugees. "Poland has proven how effectively they can manage this wave of migrants, how effectively they can manage to use the money of their own budget, and how effectively they can provide assistance to the migrants,” he said. “It will help both Ukrainians and Poles living in Poland. And we will get out of the possible tensions," he added.

(With inputs from AP)

Image: AP