In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network on Thursday, Dr Igor Polikha, Ukrainian Ambassador to India, urged for the immediate cessation of violence in his embattled nation that is bearing the brunt of Russian aggression. The Ukrainian envoy also displayed the horrifying, grisly images of the war placed in an exhibition in the Ukrainian embassy in New Delhi.

As the war continues relentlessly for the seventh week, Igor Polikha urged Republic to continue its coverage. He further stated that he wants the gruesome pictures of ruthless destruction and inhumane killings in Ukraine to reach the houses of crores of Indians through the Republic Media Network.

'Want gruesome pictures of war to reach Indians'

During the interview, Igor Polikha said that he wants everyone in India to understand Russian aggression and the destruction caused by Moscow in his country. He recognised Republic Media Network’s relentless coverage of the Russia-Ukraine war since day one, as Republic TV is the only media network in the country that has sent its largest crew to report the naked truth from the battleground. He also deliberated on the brutal massacre in Bucha and war destruction in Mariupol and Kherson.

President Zelenskyy lauded Republic's relentless coverage

It is pertinent to mention here that Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, during an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, thanked Republic for covering the ground reality of the ongoing war. He also conveyed his appreciation for the opportunity to connect with the Indian public through the channel which currently has the largest on-ground presence in Ukraine. The Republic's Global Exclusive interview with Zelenskyy later became the turning point in the Russia-Ukraine war.



Even before the Russia-Ukraine crisis escalated into a full-fledged war, Republic Media Network's team was on-ground reporting from Ukraine. As Russian troops marched into Ukraine on February 24, from the Donbas area, Republic's Patrick Lancaster highlighted the gravity of the situation.

Soon, as Russian troops started unleashing devastation on Ukraine's cities, Republic's team led by Shawan Sen ensured that viewers across the world were informed about every development that unfolded in the war-torn country. Sen and the team's reportage brought to light the horrors that come with war. From shellings in Zhytomyr to the Bucha massacre, Republic Media Network, with the largest on-ground presence in the war-torn country, brought to the fore every development as it happened.

Recently, Republic's team also reported from the ravaged football stadium of Chernihiv. The Russian Missiles have devastated the football stadium.

Besides, the Republic Media Network also spoke to the European Ambassador to India, Ugo Astuto, who made a call to end violence in Ukraine immediately and pronounced the European Union’s unwavering support for the war-torn nation. He further stated that it was the first time in the history of the bloc that they had agreed to send weapons to a warring nation. Ugo Astuto said that the EU is supplying weapons to Ukraine and stands in solidarity with Kyiv in the war.

Previously, in several instances, the Ukrainian envoy to India had pleaded with the central government to lend their support to Kyiv and denigrate Russia for its aggressive invasion. On the day when Russia commenced its incursion into Ukraine (February 24) through its special military operations in Donbas, Dr Polikha had urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin and convince him to withdraw his troops.

Polikha has time and again requested the central government to stand in solidarity with Ukraine during this conflict. "India has a special relationship with Russia and New Delhi can play a more active role in controlling the situation (the Russia-Ukraine crisis). We urge PM Narendra Modi to immediately contact Russian President Vladimir Putin and our President Volodymyr Zelenskyy," Ukrainian Ambassador Igor Polikha has stated.

Image: Republic World