Ukrainian Experts Press For Oil Embargo Against Russia Ahead Of Crucial UNSC Meet

In a key development, hours before the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine, experts from the war-struck nation asked countries to mount pressure on Russia by imposing an energy embargo and sanctions over the latter's alleged war crimes. Dr. Hanna Hopko, a Ukrainian expert in advocacy, Russian expansionism, and international relations, accused Russia of war crimes, adding that if countries learn from Ukraine's retaliatory measures, there will never be a totalitarian regime.

During a virtual panel debate in Paris on Russia's ongoing conflict and war crimes in Ukraine, Hanna Hopko stressed for "continuing to put pressure on Russia including an oil embargo," calling Russian armed forces "demoralised."

According to a report by Politico, the meeting of EU ambassadors on May 11 regarding the Russian oil embargo resulted in no more clarity on the timing of any agreement. A major reason for the delay is that the sanctions package is anticipated to be linked to the forthcoming REPowerEU strategy for lowering the EU's reliance on Russian fossil fuels, which is set to be published on May 18.

European Commission facing backlash over plans to send funding to Hungary

Meanwhile, the European Commission is confronting criticism over plans to send funding to Hungary in order to persuade Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to agree to EU sanctions on Russian oil. The dispute reflects the growing difficulties that officials in Brussels face as they seek to increase pressure on Moscow over the Ukraine conflict.

Meanwhile, the EU has just proposed some of the strongest penalties against Russia ever, including a complete embargo on oil imports and sanctions against war crimes suspects. According to UNHCR estimates, the war in Ukraine, which is now in its third month, has caused an unparalleled humanitarian crisis, with more than 5 million Ukrainians fleeing to neighbouring Western countries.

The Russia-Ukraine war has claimed over 3000 civilian lives. According to the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Refugees (UNOHCR), up to 70 children have been killed so far. On February 28, Russia launched a military campaign in eastern Ukraine, claiming to be protecting people from what Putin described as a Nazi tyranny.

More than two months have gone since the Ukraine invasion began, and Moscow has seized considerable territory in the country's east. Western countries, led by the United States, have placed heavy financial sanctions on Moscow and have barred it from participating in the global financial system.

