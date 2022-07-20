Ukrainian Farmers Try To Save Crops After Shelling In Mykolaiv Amid War With Russia; Watch

Amid the ongoing war between Moscow and Kyiv, a video has gone viral on the internet that shows Ukrainian farmers trying to protect their crops after Russian shelling in Mykolaiv. The video has been shared by Ukraine's former Ambassador to Austria, Olexander Scherba, on Twitter. The clip shows a group of farmers trying to extinguish the fire that was spreading in the field.

The video shows a farmer sitting on a tractor using a water pipe trying to control the fire caused by Russian shelling. Another man in the clip can be seen trying to prevent the fire from spreading in the field. In the 58-second video, huge smoke was seen coming out of the field. However, farmers were seen making efforts to save their crops after shelling which caused a fire in their harvest in Mykolaiv. Since being shared, the video has garnered more than 68K views and over 600 retweets.

Meanwhile, Russian missiles struck cities and villages in eastern and southern Ukraine on 19 July, according to AP. Donetsk Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said that one person was killed and 10 others were injured in an airstrike that struck a five-storey apartment building in Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk, as per the AP report.

Earlier, Pavlo Kyrylenko had said that Russian armed forces had launched four strikes in Kramatorsk and called on the residents to leave the region.

Zelenskyy accuses Russian forces of missile strikes in Odesa

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Russian forces launched Kalibr missiles at a village in the Odesa region on 19 July. In his nightly address on 19 July, Zelenskyy accused Russian forces of attacking a field, non-working farm, rural houses and a cultural centre in Odesa. He said that six people were wounded in the attack which included a five-month-old baby. He claimed that Russian forces have targeted Nikopol and other settlements of the Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Kramatorsk, Slovyansk, Toretsk and other regions of Donbas. He said that Russian forces have been shelling in border areas of the Sumy region. Zelenskyy called on the US to provide additional assistance to Ukraine to protect Ukrainians from Russia.

"The targets for Russian shelling were also Nikopol and other settlements of the Dnipropetrovsk region, the Kharkiv region, Mykolaiv, Kramatorsk - a cruise missile hit the center of the city, Slovyansk, Toretsk and other cities of Donbas," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his video address.

(With inputs from AP, Image: @olex_scherba/Twitter)