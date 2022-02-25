As war rages between Ukraine and Russia, several heart-wrenching visuals have emerged since Vladimir Putin's decision to invade Ukraine. In a similar video shared by author Aviva Klompas on Twitter, a Ukrainian father is seen saying 'goodbye' to his daughter as he sends her away from danger. According to the tweet, the father decided to stay back in the country to fight against advancing Russian forces.

In the emotional video, the father and the daughter can be seen sobbing as they say goodbye to each other. The girl can be seen boarding a bus along with others probably heading for safer locations as Moscow's troops surge forward and continue attacking Ukrainian cities.

President Volodymyr Zelensky forbids men aged 18-60 from leaving Ukraine

Meanwhile, as the Russian onslaught continues, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday signed a decree on the general mobilisation of the population. This comes after Putin's audacious decision to invade Ukraine. As the decree has been signed by Zelensky, all men aged 18-60 are forbidden to leave the country. An entry on the Ukrainian President's website stated that conscripts and reservists will be called up over the next 90 days to "ensure the defence of the state, maintaining combat and mobilization readiness."

"We have been left alone to defend our state," Zelenskyy said in a video address to the nation. He added, "Who is ready to fight alongside us? I don't see anyone. Who is ready to give Ukraine a guarantee of NATO membership? Everyone is afraid."

In a statement posted on Facebook, Ukraine's border guard said that males aged 18-60 are not allowed to leave the country. According to the DW report, the border guard has said that the restriction on the men will last as long as martial law is in place in the country. Zelensky had declared martial law in Ukraine shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a ‘full-scale war’ into the neighbouring nation in the name of the 'special military operation'.