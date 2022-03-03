Ukrainian Film Critics Release Open Letter To Boycott Russia, Condemn Latter's Invasion

Amidst the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the members of the Ukrainian film critics group recently issued an open letter announcing a full Russian boycott while providing a graphic description of the ground condition of Ukraine. In the letter, they also shed light on how Kharkiv was bombarded with a Russian vacuum bomb in a single night with Mariupol besieged and Bucha near Kyiv attacked by the column of military equipment.

A while ago, a bunch of Belarusian filmmakers also issued an open letter condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine and demanding the troops to leave Ukraine and Belarus. They also recalled how numerous Belarusian filmmakers were welcomed and supported in Ukraine after the repressions they suffered in 2020 and added how they expressed their strong solidarity with the brave Ukrainian nation that fearlessly fights for the freedom of their country.

Ukrainian film critics boycott Russia

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ukrainian film critics, members of the international film critics group Fipresci, urged the global film community to abstain from participating in any film or other event hosted or funded, directly or indirectly, by the Russian Federation – any participation will indirectly legitimize all the horrors Ukraine is withstanding now. Adding to it, they even called out for full economic and military sanctions against Russia while pushing international governments to set a No-Fly Zone over Ukraine in order to protect them from Russian airstrikes. Here's the full letter by the Ukrainian film critics.

"Dear colleagues,

Ukraine is suffering Russia’s unprovoked invasion right now.

Ukrainian FIPRESCI branch consists of the members from different cities of

Ukraine, including members from the territories unlawfully occupied by Russia

for the last eight years and being constantly repressed for what they are. Most of these cities were already bombed by Russian troops and most likely

will be any time soon. Heavy street fighting is going on in some of them

including Kyiv. We are calling out for our fellow members of FIPRESCI and

literally everybody who is reading this to actively support Russia’s isolation

until its troops leave territory of Ukraine within its borders according to the

international law. We ask you to abstain from participating in any film or other event organized,

hosted or funded, directly or indirectly, by Russian Federation. We urge you

not to take part online or otherwise in any film festivals and cultural forums in

the Russian state as members of FIPRESCI. Otherwise, you will indirectly

legitimize all the horrors Ukraine is withstanding now and struggling with

hybrid Russian aggression it has been enduring for the last eight years. We

are asking you not to be silent and vocally support Ukraine whenever it’s

possible. This is joint message from film critics from Ukraine which include Ukrainian

Film Critics Association members we were able to reach. It is only partial due

to extreme conditions in which we all live and fight today."

Furthermore, Yuliia Kowalenko one of the letter’s signatories, a film critic and programmer at Kyiv festival Docudays UA, expressed concern for the fellow Ukrainians and stated how this war was indescribably disgusting. It was also stated how Russian troops were bombing regular living blocks, kindergartens, ambulances along with military infrastructure, and many civilians and children were being killed.

Image: Republic