Ukrainian Film ‘The Guide’ To Play In US Theatres; Proceeds To Be Used In Relief Efforts

The Russia-Ukraine war has entered its 21st day, with the grim state of affairs endured by Ukrainian folk making several global celebrities come out in the country's support. In another effort to aid the Eastern European nation, a group of US movie exhibitors are set to screen the 2014 Ukrainian film The Guide on Friday, with funds accumulated from the screening set to be used in relief efforts in the war-torn country.

According to Deadline, while there isn't a definitive number on the locations playing the film, the list of 'national and regional chains' streaming The Guide include Regal, National Amusements, Harkins, Landmark, Laemmle, Cinepolis, Malco Theatres, the Angelika Group, B&B Theatres, Santikos Theatres, Cinemex, Xscape Theatres, Premiere Cinemas, Imagine of Canada, Celebration, Bow Tie Cinemas, Milgram Theatres and Mini Theatres.

Amid Russia- Ukraine war, Ukrainian film The Guide to play in US theatres

About 100 independent cinemas have also come forward for the cause. The organisers revealed that in totality, the number of participating theatres amount to unspecified “hundreds”.

The dram film's director, Oles Sanin, who's currently stuck in Kyiv, conveyed the 'urgent need for assistance' as attacks by the Russian forces intensify. The 2014 film, which was selected as the Ukrainian entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 87th Academy Awards, is set in the 1930s, chronicling the Soviet regime's 'repressive policies' leading to the death of millions of Ukrainians.

All donations accumulated from the cinemas will be sent to a special Ukraine Relief Fund, managed by Human & Civil Rights Organizations of America. Marshall Strauss, the organization’s president and an activist also spoke about how Americans have a chance to stand with the Ukrainian folk. “Americans have this unique opportunity to stand with the people of Ukraine,” he said and added “We are all looking for a way to help. We now have it.”

Strauss, who also owns a movie theatre in Boston, further added, "Less than two weeks ago, I offered my cinema in suburban Boston to show ‘The Guide’ as a fundraiser for Ukraine relief." He continued, "Almost instantly, the effort exploded in size and key industry leaders joined the project, donating their services".

Image: TWITTER/@MILLERTHEATRES