Ukraine foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba held telephonic conversations with United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken on Sunday over the current crisis in Kyiv. According to Kuleba, the US diplomat has assured support to Ukraine against the Russian agression. The Ukrainian minister said Blinken acknowledged that both the countries need to do more to hold Russia accountable for its crimes.

Earlier on Sunday, Kuleba also held talks with Qatar’s Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani and expressed his gratitude to the leadership for providing humanitarian assistance to Ukraine in the dire time of need. In a tweet, Kuleba wrote, “Call with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the State of Qatar @MBA_AlThani_.We discussed ways to end Russia’s barbaric aggression against Ukraine. Grateful to Qatar for stepping up humanitarian assistance to the people of Ukraine.” Subsequently, Blinken also dialled the Qatari FM and spoke about the situation in Ukraine. Blinken called Russia's continuous attack on Ukraine -- "brutal and unprovoked", and also called Moscow to end the war immediately. “Spoke with Qatar’s Minister of Foreign Affairs @MBA_AlThani_ yesterday about the urgent need for Russia to end its brutal and unprovoked war on Ukraine. I also thanked Qatar for continued assistance with Afghanistan diplomacy,” Blinken wrote in a tweet.

Kuleba also held calls with UK FM

Good to speak to @DmytroKuleba. The bravery of the Ukrainian leadership and people is immense.



🇬🇧 is doing all we can to support including defensive weapons and humanitarian aid. — Liz Truss (@trussliz) March 13, 2022

Call with @trussliz on next steps to apply more sanctions on Russia. Pressure must increase until Russia ceases its meaningless aggression and stops barbaric war crimes. Grateful to the UK for stepping up support for Ukraine. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) March 13, 2022

Amid back-to-back shelling by the Russian forces, missiles on Sunday struck a military training base close to Ukraine's western border with NATO member Poland and killed 35 people. Earlier in the day, Kuleba also called British foreign minister Liz Truss and narrated the situation of the war-torn country. He also appealed to the UK minister to impose fresh sanctions on Russia in order to create pressure. "Call with @trussliz on next steps to apply more sanctions on Russia. Pressure must increase until Russia ceases its meaningless aggression and stops barbaric war crimes. Grateful to the UK for stepping up support for Ukraine," Kuleba tweeted. Moreover, officials said over 2,100 residents of Ukraine’s besieged port city of Mariupol have been killed in the past seventeen days. Speaking to CNN, officials in the besieged city said, at least 22 bombing attacks took place in the last 24 hours, resulting in the killing of as many as 2,187 civilians.

