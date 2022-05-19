Last Updated:

Ukrainian FM Kuleba Slams ‘some EU Capitals’ For 'second-class Treatment' Of Kyiv

Ukraine's foreign minister slammed EU's "second-class treatment" of Kyiv after Germany stated the war-torn country's accession process could not be accelerated.

On May 19, Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba slammed the EU's "second-class treatment" of Kyiv after Germany stated the war-torn country's accession process could not be accelerated. He went on to say that this has only strengthened Russian President Vladimir Putin. In a post on Twitter, the Ukrainian foreign minister slammed the EU for "second-class treatment" of Ukraine adding that it "hurts feelings of Ukrainians."

The Ukrainian foreign minister's tweet read, "Strategic ambiguity on Ukraine’s European perspective practised by some EU capitals in the past years has failed and must end. It only emboldened Putin. We do not need surrogates for EU candidate status that show second-class treatment of Ukraine and hurt feelings of Ukrainians."

It is worth mentioning that earlier on May 19, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stated that there would be "no shortcuts" to Ukraine's EU membership, adding that making an exception for Kyiv would be unjust to the Western Balkan countries seeking admission as well. It's worth noting that Scholz has been chastised for his conduct in light of the war, which some regard as weak and cautious. Scholz, unlike many other European leaders, has yet to visit Kyiv after Berlin was admonished for delaying the delivery of heavy weapons to Ukraine.

EU must find a quick and realistic solution to assist Kyiv: Kuleba

Dmytro Kuleba on Twitter, further added, "Strategic ambiguity on Ukraine's European perspective practised by some EU capitals in the past years has failed and must end. The accession process is not a matter of a few months or years." Nonetheless, he stated that the EU must find a quick and realistic solution to assist Kyiv. 

Since the Russian president rolled Russian tanks into Ukraine, Kyiv has repeatedly chastised Scholz's government, with Berlin initially limiting arms deliveries to defensive weapons. However, Ukraine praised Germany last week for overcoming a "psychological barrier" and delivering heavy weapons to counter Moscow's offensive.

Further, a special EU summit on Ukraine and its ramifications is expected to take place on May 30 and 31. A proposed oil embargo against Russia and the EU Commission's longer-term strategy to wean the bloc off Russian fossil fuels are two possible topics for heads of state and government meeting in Brussels. They may also discuss Ukraine's potential EU membership; however, a decision on the country's candidate status is not expected until June at the earliest.

