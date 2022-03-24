Ukrainian FM Kuleba Urges EU To Refrain From Paying For Gas In Rubles; 'make Wise Choices'

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has called on European states not to comply with Vladimir Putin’s demand to pay for Russian fuel in rubles. Taking to Twitter, the Ukrainian lawmaker said that if “any EU country bows to Putin’s humiliating demands to pay for oil and gas in rubles, it will be like helping Ukraine with one hand and helping Russians kill Ukrainians with the other.” Furthermore, he also urged the countries in question to make a “wise and responsible choice." Notably, Europe is highly dependent on Russian oil and natural gas-both for industrial and domestic consumption.

If any EU country bows to Putin’s humiliating demands to pay for oil and gas in rubles, it will be like helping Ukraine with one hand and helping Russians kill Ukrainians with the other. I urge relevant countries to make a wise and responsible choice. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) March 24, 2022

A day earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin switched the payment for oil and gas for “unfriendly countries” to rubles. According to Interfax News Agency, he instructed the Central Bank of the Russian Federation as well as Kremlin officials to determine the order of operations for the acquisition of rubles on the domestic market of the Russian Federation by buyers of Russian gas. Experts have opined that his decision was prompted by the depreciating value of the Russian country amidst western sanctions.

Meanwhile, the value of the Ruble fell to 0.010 United States Dollar (1US$ = 96.63 RUB) on Thursday. The value of the Russian currency has depreciated swiftly since the invasion commenced on February 24. It lost roughly half of its value, going from 84 rubles per dollar prior to the invasion to as high as 154 rubles per dollar by March 7. Although it has regained some value, experts predict dark days for the currency as the West continues to sanction the Putin led country.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine

Thousands of soldiers have lost their lives in a battle which Russian President Vladimir Putin said aimed at 'de-nazifying Ukraine.' In their latest report, UN bodies confirmed more than 847 civilian deaths since the war began, though they concede the actual toll is likely much higher. Meanwhile, the UN says more than 3.3 million people have fled Ukraine as refugees, causing the largest migrant exodus in Europe since World War II.

Image: AP