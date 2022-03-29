Ukrainian Forces Drive Away Russian Forces 40 Km Away From Kryvyi Rih City: Administration

Amid the ongoing war and back-to-back rocket attacks from the Russian forces, the head of the Kryvyi Rih Regional State Administration, on Monday, said that the Ukrainian forces got a major victory in driving the Russian forces away from the city. According to a report published by The Kyiv Independent on Tuesday, the head of the Kryvyi Rih Regional State Administration, Oleksandr Vilkul, in a video message, affirmed that the Ukrainian forces have been giving a befitting reply to the aggressor. "The enemy is not just stopped in all directions, but also pushed back from the distant approaches of the city," the local media quoted Vilkul as saying.

Further, he noted that the Ukrainian forces have pushed back the Russian forces from several other regions including, Kherson. According to Vilkul, the Russian forces were pushed back for at least 40-60 km away from the city. He also said that Zelenskyy's soldiers were showcasing immense courage on the battlefield and noted the Russian soldiers are facing serious damage. Apart from giving a befitting reply to the Russian forces, the head of the Kryvyi Rih Regional State Administration noted that the Ukrainian forces have also seized defence equipment that was abandoned by the aggressor.

Earlier in a report, the local media reported that the Ukrainian forces have retaken several towns like Trostyanets, which is located in Sumy and was captured on March 1 this year. "The city, located in the northern Sumy Oblast, was captured by Russian forces on March 1. Trostyanets returned under the Ukrainian flag on March 26," said the media report. Apart from Trostyanets, two other towns-- Poltavka and Malynivka, located in the south-eastern region of Zaporizhzhia, were also liberated by the Ukrainian forces. Ukrainian forces launched successful counterattacks against Russian troops, ousting them from the temporarily-occupied villages in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. According to a tweet by the Kyiv Independent, 'heavy fighting occurred in both villages'.

Russia-Ukraine war

Russia initiated a full-fledged war against Ukraine nearly two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognising the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk. Putin's action came despite the West's repetitive warning and speculations about his ill intention to invade Ukraine. On February 24, the Russian troops started a military operation against Ukraine. Since then, it has been bombarding several cities in Ukraine, resulting in the killing of thousands of civilians. On Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed to his Russian counterpart to end the war immediately but, added that he would not let the Russian forces take a single piece of Ukrainian land.

Image: AP/Fcebook/Oleksandr Vilkul