Amid the ongoing war between Moscow and Kyiv in Eastern Europe, the Ukrainian military paid their sincere gratitude to Britain's late Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on Thursday, September 8. The Ukrainian soldiers wrote condolence messages for Queen down the side of bombs meant to be launched at Russian forces. The images of bombs were shared on Twitter by a user named who described himself as an artilleryman in Ukraine's Air Assault Brigade.

"R.I.P Queen Elizabeth II", read one of the messages written on the bombs. Another message read, "Keep calm and carry on," in reference to a well-known motivational poster created in 1939 in preparation for the Second World War. The messages were written in English as well as Ukrainian languages. "Ukrainian artillery men’s sincere gratitude and respect to the remarkable leader of a great nation (sic)," the user wrote while sharing the images of message-written bombs.

🇺🇦/🇬🇧 Українські артилеристи із вдячністю вшановують славетну лідерку великого народу / Ukrainian artillery men’s sincere gratitude and respect to the remarkable leader of a great nation pic.twitter.com/BGoUGCf1eF — Відбій пожизненной тривоги (@denintern) September 9, 2022

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy pays tribute to the Queen

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also expressed his grief over the demise of the United Kingdom's longest-serving monarch. 'It is with deep sadness that we learned of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. On behalf of the Ukrainian people, we extend sincere condolences to the Royal Family, the entire United Kingdom and the Commonwealth over this irreparable loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you (sic)," he wrote in a Twitter post.

It should be mentioned here that moments after the UK Royal Family made the announcement that Queen Elizabeth II was no more, Buckingham Palace released an official statement stating that their Queen had passed away peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland where she was staying. As a mark of respect to the departed soul, many sporting and cultural events were postponed in the UK, and some businesses, like the Legoland amusement park and the department store Selfridges, remained closed. Notably, several world leaders including UK's newly-elected Prime Minister Liz Truss paid their tributes to the Queen following her demise.

