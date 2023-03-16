Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Russian entrepreneur who founded the private military company "Wagner," has asserted that Ukrainian forces are poised to launch a counteroffensive near Bakhmut. Their aim? Reversing the gains made by Russian troops, according to a report from Sputnik. Prigozhin's comments were made to the media on Tuesday, and he stated that the likelihood of Ukrainian forces preparing for an attack is "100 percent."

Prigozhin has stated that the expected attack by Ukrainian forces will involve four directions, with two enemy contingents likely attacking the flanks of Russian forces, and two other contingents aiming to divide the Wagner forces operating in the city. Prigozhin noted that the Ukrainian forces plan to cut off the PMC Wagner force in an effort to nullify their gains in Bakhmut.

What is the current state?

Recent media reports have indicated that despite the increasingly dire situation for Ukrainian troops in Bakhmut, the Kyiv regime has decided to maintain control of the city. Russian forces, led by the PMC Wagner units, have been dealing significant damage to Ukrainian troops in Bakhmut, and currently pose a threat to the city's few remaining supply lines.

A look at Bakhmut

Bakhmut has a long and rich history dating back to the 16th century. Originally a small Cossack settlement, it grew in importance as a center for trade and commerce. In the 18th century, Bakhmut became part of the Russian Empire and continued to prosper as a center for industry and agriculture. During World War II, the city was occupied by Nazi Germany before being liberated by Soviet forces in 1943.

In the post-war period, Bakhmut experienced significant growth as a center for heavy industry, particularly in the production of machinery and equipment. Following the collapse of the Soviet Union and the establishment of Ukraine as an independent nation, Bakhmut faced significant economic challenges, with many of its factories and industries struggling to adapt to the new economic realities.