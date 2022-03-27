Amid the ongoing Russian aggression and back-to-back rocket attacks from the Russian forces, local media reports claimed that the Ukrainian forces have regained several strategic towns. According to a report by The Kyiv Independent, the Zelenskyy forces have retaken several towns like Trostyanets, which is located in Sumy and was captured on March 1 this year. "The city, located in the northern Sumy Oblast, was captured by Russian forces on March 1. Trostyanets returned under the Ukrainian flag on March 26," said the media report.

Apart from Trostyanets, two other towns-- Poltavka and Malynivka, located in the south-eastern region of Zaporizhzhia, were also liberated by the Ukrainian forces. "Ukrainian forces launched successful counterattacks against Russian troops, ousting them from the temporarily-occupied villages in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. According to a tweet by the Kyiv Independent, heavy fighting occurred in both villages.

Rocket attacks hit Lviv

Meanwhile, on Saturday, at least six explosions were reported from Ukraine's Lviv, almost 70 km away from where US President Joe Biden had held a closed-door meeting with his Polish counterparts at Poland's Presidential Palace. Reacting to the incident, Lviv's Mayor, Andriy Sadovy, has questioned the timing of Biden's visit and said, "The aggressor want to say hello to President Biden as they knew that he was in Poland." "Lviv is only 70 km from the Polish border and I think the world needs to understand that the threat is very very serious," BBC quoted Sadovy as saying. The timing of the blast was crucial as the US President had blasted heavily on his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and declared that he "cannot remain in power".

Russia-Ukraine war

Russia initiated a full-fledged war against Ukraine nearly two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognising the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk. Putin's action came despite the West's repetitive warning and speculations about his ill-intention to invade Ukraine. On February 24, the Russian troops started a military operation against Ukraine. Since then, it has been bombarding several cities of Ukraine, resulting in the killing of thousands of civilians. On Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed to his Russian counterpart to end the war immediately but added that he would not let the Russian forces take a single piece of Ukrainian land.

Image: AP