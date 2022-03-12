Quick links:
Image: AP/Pixabay
Amid the ongoing war with Russia for the last 17 days, the Ukrainian government has now urged its citizens to take on the enemy "digitally" to counter their moves. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry stated that a smartphone and Internet access can be used as weapons in the digital world.
It claimed that one can eliminate the enemy from anywhere in the world. The ministry also shared three steps by which citizens could contribute to tackling the enemy.
💪3 сервіси від Мінцифри, щоб боротися з окупантами на цифровому фронтіhttps://t.co/344GdYdHXt— Верховна Рада України (@verkhovna_rada) March 12, 2022
It should be mentioned here that Google has also started sending air raid warnings to Android users in Ukraine via their phones before attacks are expected near them. Google has begun rolling out a rapid Air Raid Alerts system for Android phones in Ukraine, at the request and with the support of the Ukrainian government.
"This work is supplemental to the country's existing air raid alert systems, and based on alerts already being delivered by the Ukrainian government," stated Kent Walker, Google's President of Global Affairs. The Android notifications will be based on the Ukrainian government's existing alerts.
On Saturday, March 12, Russian forces appeared to make progress in their gradual march on Kyiv from northeast Ukraine, while intense bombardment continued elsewhere in the country.
According to British intelligence, the majority of Russian ground forces are now around 25 kilometres (16 miles) from Kyiv's centre. According to the UK ministry, the cities of Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, and Mariupol remained encircled and continued to be bombarded with artillery.
Follow all the Russia-Ukraine War News and Headlines on Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates