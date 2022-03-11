Ukrainian Human Rights Activist Sings Lullaby Urging NATO To Impose 'no-fly Zone'

As the Ukraine-Russia war continues for the 16th day, a Ukrainian human rights activist and the head of the Center for Civil Liberties, Oleksandra Matviichuk has sung a lullaby urging for the implementation of a no-fly zone over Ukraine. The message of the Ukrainian rights activist, which went viral on social media, surfaced as North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) has resisted enforcing a no-fly zone in response to Russia's aggressive invasion of Ukraine. NATO has opposed imposing it, fearing a full-fledged war in Europe, as per The Guardian.

Further, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has asked NATO to enforce the no-fly zone over Ukraine to prevent Russian warplane assaults – a proposal that the West has flatly refused. Other officials, including Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, have repeated their demands for the same.

A no-fly zone is an area or region in which certain aeroplanes are prohibited from flying. In the case of Ukraine, it would imply the implementation of an air exclusion zone for Russian aircraft, which would be forbidden from flying in Ukrainian airspace in order to avert ariel strikes on the war-torn nation.

Top NATO officials have ruled out implementation of no-fly zone over Ukraine

Top NATO officials, including the United States, have consistently ruled it out, claiming that implementing a no-fly zone over important sections of Ukraine would draw the alliance into Moscow's conflict against its neighbour. According to NBC News, experts believe they are unlikely to compromise on the subject since a no-fly zone would basically force NATO to take over the air battle that Ukraine is now fighting against Russian strikes.

Despite the severe circumstances, NATO has steadfastly refused to intervene directly in the fight. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg stated that NATO's role is to guarantee that the conflict does not escalate or go beyond the scope of the narrative. He said that enacting a no-fly zone would necessitate NATO jets being dispatched to fire down Russian planes if they entered into the zone. According to media reports, Stoltenberg said, “We understand the desperation, but we also believe that if we did that, we would end up with something that could lead to a full-fledged war in Europe, involving much more countries and much more suffering.”

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has threatened that if any nation seeks to enforce a no-fly zone over Ukraine then the nation will be regarded to have entered the armed conflict by his administration. He stated that if a conflict between Russia and NATO occurs, the repercussions will be apparent to everybody.

(Image: Twitter/ @avalaina/ AP)