Amid the ongoing war against Russia, Ukrainian intellectuals have urged Germany to immediately join the energy embargo against Moscow for its unjustified actions. They wrote an open letter to Germany regarding this, also reminding them of the slogan "Never Again!" "You no longer have the right to say 'Never again!' if you don't stop supporting the attacker," they wrote in the letter," Ukrinform reported. According to the letter, the German government, on March 7, publicly confirmed the continuation of oil and gas purchases in Russia. As a result, Germany consented to continue backing Russian President Vladimir Putin's unfair and brutal against Ukraine, it stated.

The letter further stated that Germany has been found guilty for the second time, alleging that the German army had killed Slavic and Jewish populations and deported millions of Ukrainians to Berlin for forced labour. "We would like to remind Germans and the federal government of their historical obligations to Ukraine. It is a historical fact that all the forces of Nazism were used to conquer Ukraine, except for about 10% of the rest of the Soviet Union. The maximum number of civilians were killed in Ukraine. Now, Vladimir Putin's troops are systematically bombing residential areas of Kharkiv as well as other temporarily occupied cities and towns," Ukrainian intellectuals stated in the letter, as per Ukrinform. As per the report, the letter was signed by about 20 well-known authors, professors, experts, and public figures.

Ukrainian intellectuals urge the German government to stop 'supporting' Russia's aggression

They urged the federal government to join the energy embargo against the Russian government, citing energy exports generate foreign exchange, which funds Moscow's aggression against Ukraine and Europe. "There are definitely alternatives to Russian energy. Poland, which borders Russia, will stop purchasing Russian energy next year. Coal and nuclear power plant shutdowns should be postponed. Stop assisting Putin's allies in hiding funds in German banks," Ukrainian intellectuals wrote in the letter.

Germany's Deutsche Bank suspends its operations in Russia

It should be mentioned here that Deutsche Bank, Germany's largest bank, stated on Friday that it will cease operations in Russia in protest of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. "We condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine in the strongest possible terms and support the German government and its allies in defending our democracy and freedom," the bank said in a statement. Notably, many countries have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia it launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, which subsequently turned into a full-fledged war.

Image: AP/Pixabay