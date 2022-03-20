As the Russian soldiers flooded the streets of Berdyansk in armoured vehicles marked with the “Z” symbol, elsewhere making the fierce advancement deeper into the Ukrainian city Mariupol on the 25th day of the siege, a Ukrainian journalist of Hromadske television Victoria Roshchyna is being reported as “missing.” The Ukrainian journalist, who had been widely covering the war from the hotspots in Eastern and Southern Ukraine, was taken hostage by Russians in occupied Berdyansk, the media outlet informed in a Twitter update.

Our journalist Victoria Roshchyna is held captive by the Russian occupiers. She was reporting from hotspots in Eastern and Southern Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian-Ukrainian war. On March 12, we couldn't contact Victoria 1/3 pic.twitter.com/4728hwDs72 — Hromadske Int. (@Hromadske) March 18, 2022

“Our journalist Victoria Roshchyna is held captive by the Russian occupiers. She was reporting from hotspots in Eastern and Southern Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian-Ukrainian war. On March 12, we couldn't contact Victoria,” the post by Hromadske read. It appears that the redaction cannot contact her, and her whereabouts were unknown. In an appeal to the international media worldwide, Hromadske asked communities to join in the release of the journalist “by information and actions.” An outpouring of “Where is Victoria Roshchyna?” flooded Twitter. “Victoria Roshchyna was detained by the Russian FSB. Currently, we do not know where she is,” stated the Ukrainian media outlet.

As we learned from witnesses, at that time the journalist was in the temporarily occupied Berdiansk. On March 16, we learned that the day before (probably March 15), Victoria Roshchyna was detained by the Russian FSB. Currently, we do not know where she is 2/3 — Hromadske Int. (@Hromadske) March 18, 2022

We call on the Ukrainian and international community to help us to find and release Victoria Roshchyna, Hromadske journalist 3/3 — Hromadske Int. (@Hromadske) March 18, 2022

Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s office meanwhile alleged that Russia’s Federal Security Service, or FSB, and the Russian military abducted the journalist of Ukrainian news outlet what it suspects on Tuesday. She was kidnapped in the occupied port city in the south-eastern Zaporizhzhia region. A criminal investigation has been launched. “we learned from witnesses, at that time the journalist was in the temporarily occupied Berdyansk,” Hromadske tweeted. The Russian FSB and the military did not comment on the allegations.

Journalists on frontline shot dead or disappear as fierce war rages on

As the war unfolds, reports of several correspondents shot dead and their disappearances have emerged. This would be another incident after a 50-year-old video documentary shooter Brent Renaud, of New York, United States, was shot dead and another American journalist was wounded in Irpin, a frontline suburb of Kyiv. A body was recovered with a New York Times identity card with journalist Brent Renaud’s name as the fiercest fighting raged since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Danylo Shapovalov, a surgeon volunteering for the Ukrainian territorial defence, said Renaud died instantly from a gunshot wound to his neck in an attack from the Russian military’s side. A third victim, also a journalist of Ukrainian descent who was in the same car as the Americans were shot at and were critically wounded, according to medics at the scene. The exact circumstances of these incidences remain unclear.