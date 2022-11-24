Ukrainian Lawmakers Pass Draft Bill To Permanently Ban Russian Orthodox Church

Ukraine on Wednesday passed a draft bill banning the activities of the Russian Orthodox Church in the country and submitted it to parliament. The bill was proposed by the European Solidarity party in Ukraine, led by former President Petro Poroshenko. “On the initiative of (lawmaker) Mykola Kniazhytskyi, a draft bill has been registered to ban the activities of the Russian Orthodox Church on the territory of Ukraine,” Iryna Gerashchenko, co-chair of the party, said on Facebook.

The bill demanded a total ban on all religious organizations and institutions that have the influence of any kind from the Russian Orthodox Church. “The purpose of the draft bill is to prevent threats to the national security of Ukraine and to ensure order because for too long the Russian Orthodox Church has conducted anti-Ukrainian and subversive activities and advocated all the actions of the criminal Russian regime,” Iryna Gerashchenko wrote in a post on Facebook.

Furthermore, she said that her party had also appealed to the Ukrainian government to terminate the lease of Kyiv Pechersk Lavra, a “Kremlin agent." The request, she said, was submitted to the Interior Ministry of Ukraine.

“The time has come to stop flirting with the Moscow Patriarchate because it is not a church, but an ideological organization for the promotion of the Russian world,” wrote Iryna Gerashchenko.

SBU raids Kyiv Pechersk Lavra

Earlier on Tuesday, Ukraine’s state security service (SBU) raided the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra and other Russian monasteries including the Korets Holy Trinity Monastery and the premises of the Sarnenskyi-Polska Eparchy. The raid was aimed at countering alleged "subversive activities of the Russian special services in Ukraine" and preventing the use of facilities as "centres of the Russian world," the SBU said in a Telegram post. Ukraine's National Police and National Guard along with SBU searched more than 350 buildings and foreign citizens. “Some of them provided passports and military ID cards of the Soviet Union, some did not have original documents but only copies or had Ukrainian passports with signs of forgery or damage,” SBU claimed.

Ukrainian Orthodox Church was formerly under the Moscow Patriarchate but it cut ties with Moscow in May as Russia launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine. The Head of Russia’s Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, had attracted flak in Ukraine for openly supporting Russia's military offensive in Kyiv.