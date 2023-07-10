Ukrainian Living In Poland Detained Over Spying For Russia, Could Face 10 Years Of Jail

Poland on Monday, July 10 detained a Ukrainian who was allegedly a member of a Russian spy network who has been living the country since 2019. According to reports, Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski said that the recent arrest of a spy pushed the total number of detainees that are subject to investigation to 15. The man could face up to 10 years in prison if found guilty.

Poland is touted as the major military hub for Ukraine and most Western military supplies to Ukraine go via the bordering country. Warsaw now says that the country has turned into a key target for Russian spies. Kaminski accused Moscow of trying to destabilize the region.

“The Internal Security Agency has detained another member of the spy network working for Russian intelligence,” Kaminski said on Twitter. “The suspect kept surveillance of military facilities and seaports. He was systematically paid by the Russians," he added.

Russia ice-hockey player nabbed for 'spying'

In June, Poland detained a Russian professional ice-hockey player over suspicion of spying for Russia. The man, who was later found out to be a Russian citizen, was held on June 11 in Silesia, southern Poland. He was believed to be part of a Russian spy ring in Warsaw. Poland's Internal Security Agency (ABW), which has detained an estimated 15 spies for Russia, stated that most of the citizens belonged to the nations located east of Poland, not just Russia.

In a statement, Polish Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro stated that the detained hockey player was competing with the Ligue 1 club in the country, the second-highest division. "A spy who acted under the guise of an athlete was caught," Ziobro stressed. The man is being held in Warsaw in pre-trial detention.

In March, Poland cracked down on a Russian espionage network and detained nine people. The perpetrators were executing acts of sabotage and monitoring rail routes to Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict, and conducting other surveillance activities, Poland said. This came around the time Poland declared a 200-meter exclusion zone around the Swinoujscie Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminal over fears of Russian espionage activities.